Footwear company Okabashi Brands launches Comfort for Frontline Heroes Campaign, donating a pair of shoes to healthcare professionals for every order

ATLANTA, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family owned, and operated footwear company Okabashi Brands has been leading the charge in responsible, sustainable manufacturing in the U.S.A since 1984. They have produced millions of pairs of their affordable, eco-friendly shoes that are revered for their comfort, value, and durability. Now, the company is giving back to the healthcare community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, for every order placed on their website, Okabashi Brands will donate a pair of shoes to a healthcare professional, aiming to providing a source of comfort through footwear.

For the past 36 years, Okabashi Brands has been focused on foot health, a cleaner environment, and a better economy. As the parent company to three footwear brands, Okabashi, Oka-B, and Third Oak, Okabashi Brands creates shoes for both men and women in a variety of styles that are built for comfort and wellness. Okabashi Brand's Buford, Georgia factory is a near-zero waste facility with materials that are plant-based and 100% recyclable. In an era where 99% of shoes are made overseas, Okabashi is a shining example of how high-quality, affordable, and eco-friendly products can be made domestically.

Okabashi Brands is now launching a Comfort for Frontline Heroes campaign to give comfort back to healthcare professionals as they work tirelessly on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting today, for every order placed on Okabashi.com, Oka-B.com, and ExploreThirdOak.com, Okabashi Brands will donate a pair of shoes, up to 10,000 pairs, to healthcare workers across hospitals and institutions nationwide. Okabashi Brands' shoes are created with a patented, ergonomically designed foot bed and superior arch support to provide comfort and stability for those on their feet for long periods of time. Additionally, all shoes are non-slip, odor-resistant, machine washable, and water resistant.

Okabashi Brands healthcare donation program is live through Okabashi.com, Oka-B.com, and ExploreThirdOak.com. For every order, a pair will automatically be donated, or, customers can nominate a healthcare professional by filling out the online donation form at Okabashi.com/Pages/Okabashi-Request or Oka-B.com/Pages/Oka-B-Request or by emailing hello@oka-b.com or hello@okabashi.com. Customers are encouraged to include a note of encouragement with their order to be attached to the donation to thank healthcare workers for their work.

About Okabashi Brands

Okabashi Brands has been family owned and operated for more than 30 years. Since 1984, Okabashi has set themselves apart from the other major footwear manufacturers by focusing on what footwear was originally meant to be— true protection and support for your feet. Okabashi Brands is the parent company of Okabashi, Oka-B, and Third Oak, all of which are creating shoes that not only support foot health and good posture, but also support a healthier planet and work economy in America. https://www.okabashi.com/.

