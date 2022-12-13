FOP president: Teresa Theetge is Cincinnati's next police chief

Teresa A. Theetge has been named the new Cincinnati Police Chief according to FOP President Dan Hills.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa A. Theetge will be the city's next police chief, FOP President Dan Hils told The Enquirer and other members of the media Tuesday night.

City Manager Sheryl Long, who is making the decision from a shortlist of four candidates, did not return a call for comment. The Enquirer is working to get official confirmation.

Theetge has the most tenure in the department of any of the candidates and has long wanted the job.

She's spent half her life as a police officer. She took her test to enter the academy at age 29 and now has 32 years on the job.

Theetge, 60, a Western Hills High School graduate who lives in Green Township, took the job on the heels of the retirement of Police Chief Eliot Isaac in February. She was one of three assistant chiefs after rising through the ranks after joining the department in 1990.

Theetge was one of the first female K-9 handlers and spent nine years in internal investigations, first as a sergeant, then as a lieutenant and a captain. She was selected as interim police chief in February. She was the city's first female interim chief and will serve as the city's first female police chief.

She comes from a long line of police officers. Theetge's father was a Cincinnati police captain. Two of her uncles were lieutenants. Four of her siblings are law enforcement officers along with her son and her nephew. Most of her kin have worked for the Cincinnati Police Department, as she does, but she has relatives in three other departments as well. Her son is a Boone County Sheriff's deputy.

Theetge was one of four finalists for the position of chief, which also included former Virginia Beach police chief Larry Boone, Todd Chamberlain, who is a former chief of police for the Los Angeles School Police Department and fellow Cincinnati Assistant Chief Lisa Davis. They were selected as finalists from a list of 13 applicants.

