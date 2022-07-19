FOP says officers who shot Jayland Walker 'weren’t chasing him just because of an equipment violation'

The leader of Akron's police union said Monday that officers encountered Jayland Walker's car twice on the night he was shot and killed by police.

"They weren’t chasing him just because of an equipment violation,” Akron FOP President Clay Cozart told News 5 Cleveland.

Cozart said the same officers had first spotted Walker's car just minutes before the fateful chase near North Howard Street and Tallmadge Avenue and learned the car had been in a police pursuit the day before in New Franklin.

The Akron officers "followed it on Tallmadge Avenue almost the same route as the chase occurred,” Cozart said. They let the car go at the Tallmadge entrance ramp to state Route 8.

“(They) allowed that vehicle to enter Route 8 and let that vehicle go, not wanting to stop him for just that information and just the equipment violation,” Cozart told News 5 Cleveland.

Cozart said the officers returned to patrol the Howard and Tallmadge area and saw Walker's car again.

“When they returned, that vehicle also returned, so that raised their suspicion,” Cozart said.

During what Cozart says was a second encounter, officers continued their pursuit, with police stating they heard and saw a gunshot fired from Walker's car. When officers stopped Walker several minutes later in Firestone Park, he ran from the car and was shot 46 times by eight officers, creating national headlines and demands for police reform in Akron.

An initial police statement to the community never mentioned a first encounter and stated a "traffic violation" precipitated the attempted stop.

On Tuesday, the Walker family's attorneys called a Wednesday press conference to mark Walker's birthday and discuss "possible collusion between the Fraternal Order of Police and BCI, which recently came to light in public statements about the investigation made by FOP leadership."

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation at the request of Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett. The Walker family is demanding the investigation be turned over the U.S. Department of Justice.

"These statements and FOP’s knowledge of investigative findings that have not been shared with the Walkers’ legal team have egregiously compromised the investigation," attorney Bobby DiCello said in a press release.

Cozart told the Beacon Journal he would answer questions Wednesday following the press conference.

In a statement released July 3, the FOP said the independent investigation being conducted by BCI will prove the actions, including the number of shots fired by the officers, were justified.

Mylett told the Beacon Journal he would not directly comment on Cozart's statements, saying he can't corroborate any details and is "not privy to the involved officers' statements."

"BCI must be able to manage their investigation without interference from anyone," Mylett said. "I know many people want updated information, including me, but all information derived from this investigation must come the investigating agency, which is BCI.

"What's most important now is the integrity of the investigation," for the community, the Walker family and involved officers, Mylett said.

