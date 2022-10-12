How the FOP, a social justice group and a city came together to create police reform

Audrey DuBose, center, marches with Bishop Jerome McCarry during the Ohio Families Unite Against Police Brutality march through Downtown on Friday. DuBose’s son, Sam DuBose, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by white former University of Cincinnati Police Officer Ray Tensing during a 2015 traffic stop.

They wanted a seat at the table.

They walked in the streets.

They demanded change.

They waited.

Those words could describe the people who protested following the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman Louisville police officers shot to death while serving a “no-knock” search warrant at her apartment in 2020.

More:Breonna Taylor shooting: A minute-by-minute timeline of the events that led to her death

Not this time.

This time they describe shootings and subsequent protests that happened before Taylor was born, and again when she was 3 and when she was 5 — all in a city where she didn’t live: Cincinnati.

Between 1995 and 2001, Cincinnati police shot and killed 15 Black men.

Like Louisville, Cincinnati faced a Department of Justice investigation into its policing practices. But in response, Cincinnati created a first-of-its-kind police reform model that could help Louisville as it awaits the DOJ's report on its policing practices, including use of force and concerns about discriminatory policing.

The DOJ announced its investigation of Louisville Metro Police in April 2021, after Taylor's death and monthslong racial justice protests. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said last month the DOJ report is expected in the "coming weeks."

The Cincinnati Police Department went through its investigation 21 years ago. The Department of Justice came in, reviewed policies and was about to hand down changes when a civil rights lawyer and a civil rights activist offered an invitation to the city and the Fraternal Order of Police to collaborate.

Instead of people from outside the community issuing a consent decree, the stakeholders of Cincinnati − the city, the FOP and the ACLU − hashed out their goals for police reform, creating the Cincinnati Collaborative Agreement. A federal judge oversaw the agreement, which initially focused on use of force and discriminatory policing but later became a proactive and transparent way for all sides to discuss needed changes and adjust local policies and procedures based on issues in other cities.

Story continues

The collaborative agreement, which ended in 2007 with the Cincinnati police department meeting 93% of the terms and conditions, is held up today as a gold standard for use of force and police accountability reform and is the only time the DOJ combined its agreement with a private one.

Louisville FOP President Dave Mutchler said he's interested in seeing if such a collaboration would be accepted today.

The FOP is "always interested in having a seat at the table that would be trying to solve a problem that affects everybody in the community," Mutchler said.

More:Are Department of Justice investigations a path to police reform or 'a war on cops'?

Raymond Burse, chair of legal redress for the NAACP Louisville Branch, said while on its face the agreement sounds good, the NAACP has questions about it.

"Our question is given that the police bill of rights is statutory in Kentucky – how agreeing to anything would in fact work when we have those kinds of prohibitions?" Burse said.

Jessica Wethington, director of communications for the Louisville mayor's office, said Fischer and his team "have worked with protest leaders, the FOP and community organizations on more than 150 ongoing changes" related to policing.

Usually when the DOJ finds systemic police misconduct, it negotiates a settlement with the city or county that lists specific remedies, which are included in a consent decree that a federal judge oversees.

In Cincinnati, it took a civil rights duo and another death of an unarmed Black man to pull off a different type of agreement.

More deaths and no progress

Essie Owensby, grandmother of Roger Owensby, Jr. (foreground photograph), reacts to the indictment of two Cincinnati police officers in her grandson's death while in police custody.

Two in 24.

That’s what the community calls the incident in Cincinnati when twounarmed Black men were killed in 24 hours.

The first death came on Nov. 7, 2000.

Roger Owensby Jr. served for eight years in the U.S. Army and died allegedly of asphyxiation from a chokehold of a Cincinnati Police officer.

The next day, Jeffrey Irons died in a scuffle with police.

Neither officer was charged.

Civil rights lawyer Al Gerhardstein was hired to represent several victims' families.

Al Gerhardstein

“The Black community was just boiling,” Gerhardstein recalled. “They were tired of it. They couldn’t understand why we made no progress with police violence against citizens, and yet there just wasn’t any end in sight to feeling safe in our own community.

"When the Black community got really upset, there would be protests and then there would be violence, targeting the police. Then that would wake people up wearing the suits.

More:10 years and $100M later, DOJ-mandated police reforms still ongoing in this city

"They would call for a blue-ribbon panel, the blue-ribbon panel would have a couple business people on it, a couple ministers on it, maybe one or two Black business people as well. They would hold meetings that seemed designed to wait out the angst of the community.

“And once people lost their fervor and their interest in the problem, the blue ribbon panel would come out with a set of recommendations.”

Those recommendations were rarely implemented.

The Black community and police: 33 years of history

Iris Roley, a member of the Cincinnati Black United Front, holds the phone while Terry Thomas, Timothy Thomas's uncle, is on the line. Concerned Citizens for Justice and the Cincinnati Black United Front join to observe the 20th anniversary of the death of Timothy Thomas, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Washington Park and near the intersection of 13th and Republic streets in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati. Thomas was 19 years old when he was shot on April 7, 2001 by a Cincinnati Police officer. The killing sparked several days protesting and civil unrest.

Shortly after the deaths of Owensby Jr. and Irons, Gerhardstein showed up at New Prospect Baptist Church in the Roselawn neighborhood, just north of downtown Cincinnati. He brought three white binders with him.

Iris Roley, then the program director for the Cincinnati Black United Front, a social justice collective, was floored by what Gerhardstein had inside those three-ring binders: 33 years of history between the Black community and the police and every blue-ribbon panel report.

“Thirty-three years of trauma, of fights,” Roley said. “Thirteen different blue ribbon panels. Thirteen separate sets of promises that were broken. And not to give us what we needed to move forward, but just to appease.”

Concerned Citizens for Justice and the Cincinnati Black United Front join to observe the 20th anniversary of the death of Timothy Thomas, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Washington Park and near the intersection of 13th and Republic streets in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati. Thomas was 19 years old when he was shot on April 7, 2001 by a Cincinnati Police officer. The killing sparked several days protesting and civil unrest.

Families of those who had been killed had begged the DOJ to investigate Cincinnati police. Even the Sentinels, Cincinnati's Black officers' group, had requested a federal investigation nearly a year before the Two in 24. But they didn't come.

Instead, Gerhardstein worked with local attorneys Ken Lawson and Scott Greenwood who used those reports to draft a class-action lawsuit on behalf of the Cincinnati Black United Front and the ACLU.

It also cited ongoing evidence of racial profiling after a statistician reviewed all the traffic tickets issued in previous years for the number of Black people stopped and the locations, proving the disparity of traffic enforcement in Cincinnati.

When they filed the lawsuit, Gerhardstein extended an invitation to the city.

“We invited the city and the FOP to join us in a community-wide collaboration," Gerhardstein said. "The only condition we put on this offer was whatever happens, it’s got to end with a court order. We don't want another blue ribbon panel. We don't want another handshake.”

Then came the 15th death of an unarmed Black man: Timothy Thomas.

Cincinnati Police Officer David Hunter demonstrates how he saw fellow police officer Patrick Caton straddle a handcuffed Roger Owensby Jr. and repeatedly punch him while he was on the ground, during the 2001 trial of Officer Robert Jorg.

The city erupted. The mayor invited the Department of Justice to Cincinnati to investigate for civil rights violations.

This is where Cincinnati diverged from other cities whose police departments had a pattern or practice investigation by the Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott merged Gerhardstein's racial profiling lawsuit with the DOJ investigation's findings.

Dlott presided over the negotiations as all sides came to four central terms:

Bias-free policing

Use of force reform, including less-lethal response

Accountability - including rapid response

Community problem-oriented policing

“It was something that was forward thinking,” Roley said of the agreement. ”That we can get out of this conundrum of being victimized and then the oppressor.”

More:When the Department of Justice investigates police, here's how it works

The agreement changed the way Cincinnati police approach a scene. Every officer learns the SARA model: Scan, Analyze, Respond, Assess. It is meant to eliminate knee-jerk reactions.

"The essence of public safety is the public word," Gerhardstein said. "The metric for public safety is not arrest. ... In Cincy, we moved away from that as a goal or metric. We say, 'That is not our measure of your performance, but rather it's how well you solve problems.'"

The agreement also established a Citizens Complaint Authority, a unit independent of the police department. The unit's director is appointed by the city manager. The staff investigates the police department through local complaints. They have subpoena power. They make recommendations and findings within 90 days, which is before the police chief or the mayor decide on discipline.

The process isn't without challenges. The Citizens Complaint Authority have a case backlog that Roley and Gerhardstein are keeping a close eye on.

Changes came after Breonna Taylor's death

Even after the Cincinnati agreement ended, the groups continued to make changes.

Following Taylor's death, Cincinnati revised its policy on no-knock warrants, making it harder to enter a property without prior notification to confiscate drugs.

“Drugs can be seized at any time," Roley said. "So we wanted to add additional provisions before that happened. We wanted to make sure that if you are doing a no-knock warrant, that it is in service to someone in need of help.

A mural of Breonna Taylor rests in Jefferson Square Park as protesters rally over the not guilty verdict of former Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison.

“That is the beauty of the agreement is being able to build a relationship enough to say, 'Hey, we need to look at this. Nothing happened in Cincinnati, but what happened in Louisville — that could happen in Cincinnati.'”

In the last 21 years, Roley estimates the Cincinnati Collaborative Agreement has led to around 1,000 revisions of police policies.

“If we could have done this work without the loss of life ... without all the chaos and the trauma," Roley said, "I would take it."

Stephanie Kuzydym is an enterprise reporter at The Courier Journal. Reach her at skuzydym@courier-journal, 513-445-2625 or on Twitter @stephkuzy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How the FOP, a civil rights group and Cincinnati created police reform