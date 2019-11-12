For Bill Taylor, first impeachment witness, 'everything's easy after Vietnam'

WASHINGTON — William B. Taylor Jr., was eating dinner in Berlin a few years ago with a group of former American diplomats when the group turned to him and asked him what it was like to fight in the Vietnam War.

“He was the one person at the table who had been there,” Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was at the dinner, told Yahoo News.

Taylor described his 18 months as an officer in the Vietnam War, a conflict in which 58,220 American soldiers were killed, as “the most fulfilling job he ever had,” Pifer said.

That grace under pressure helps explain why Democrats are calling Taylor — the 72-year-old acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine — as their first witness this Wednesday when the House impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump begins public hearings.

Most Americans came to know Taylor on Oct. 3, when Democrats released text messages that showed him calling it “crazy to withhold security assistance [to Ukraine] for help with a political campaign.”

Taylor sent that text to Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, on Sept. 9, the same day that House Democrats sent a letter to the White House asking for documents related to the Trump administration’s withholding of assistance funding to Ukraine. The letter mentioned a potential “abuse of power” and “betrayal of the public trust.”

Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor. (Photo: Carlos Jasso/Reuters) More

Two days later, the Trump administration released its hold on nearly $400 million in military aid to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression.

Now Taylor is a key witness for Democrats who hope to convince the nation that Trump should be removed from office. He will go first in part because he kept a documentary record of key conversations due to what one Democratic aide described to NBC News as his “exquisite note-taking.” He will testify, as he did in his deposition, that Sondland told him Trump would not release the funds unless the Ukrainians announced an investigation into Hunter Biden in order “to cast [former] Vice President [Joe] Biden in a bad light.”

“I said on September 9th … [it was] crazy. I believed that then, and I still believe that,” Taylor told House investigators during his impeachment inquiry deposition.

But it’s not just facts that are important for making a case to the American public. Taylor’s life and career are themselves compelling.

He was raised in the northern Virginia suburbs outside Washington, D.C., the son of a U.S. Army engineer whose rise through the ranks of the Army Corps of Engineers was stalled in his late 20s by a near-fatal fight with polio. William B. Taylor Sr. overcame his disease and went on to a distinguished career at NASA working on the moon-landing project, part of the Cold War race against the Soviets.

Like his father, Taylor attended West Point, the academy for training Army officers. He arrived in the fall of 1965, as U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War was escalating. Even so, during his first few months at the academy, the conflict in southeast Asia was largely a distant concern.

But then, in 1966, U.S. casualties in Vietnam began to skyrocket, and many of them were West Point graduates who, just a few months earlier, had been Taylor’s upperclassmen.

“Every week at least there was an announcement in the mess hall at the evening meal of a West Point graduate who had fallen in Vietnam,” retired Col. Bob Seitz, who was in Taylor’s class at West Point, told Yahoo News. “This kept rolling and rolling forward. The first year we didn’t know anybody but the second and third year it became very traumatic.”