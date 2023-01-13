7

For the Fed, '3% is the new 2%' when it comes to inflation: Morning Brief

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·4 min read

A version of this article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, January 13, 2023

Today's newsletter is by Alexandra Semenova, markets reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexandra on Twitter @alexandraandnyc. Read this and more market news on the go with the Yahoo Finance App.

Inflation slowed for a sixth-straight month in December, data out Thursday showed.

This downtrend in price increases suggests that, at last, the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest rate hikes seem to be working.

But this tool likely won't be enough to bring inflation down to levels consistent with the Fed's 2% target. At least not in the view of a growing number of investors.

At an event hosted by Wilmington Trust earlier this week at Electric Lemon — a swanky restaurant atop the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards, New York City — the firm's CIO Tony Roth opened evening discussions by arguing "3% is the new 2%," referring to the Fed's inflation target.

"As inflation comes down — and it’s going to come down, it's already coming down — it's going to get stuck," Roth said.

"And it's going to get stuck as a result of the real drop in labor participation and the impact that has on wages, it's going to get stuck because of the lack of unlimited cheap supply of manufacturing from China, and it's going to get stuck because energy prices are not going to back down to previous levels."

Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome H. Powell participates in a panel during a Central Bank Symposium at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, January 10, 2023. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN.&#x002028;
Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome H. Powell participates in a panel during a Central Bank Symposium at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, January 10, 2023. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani/via REUTERS

December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) released Thursday showed inflation rose at an annual clip of 6.5% and decreased 0.1% over the prior month. Core CPI, which backs out food and energy, rose 5.7% over the prior year and 0.3% on a monthly basis — reflecting underlying stickiness in inflation.

The Fed currently targets inflation of 2% over the longer run as measured by the annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures.

But Wall Street increasingly sees this goal as unrealistic in a post-pandemic world. A world in which the labor force is still 3 million workers short of pre-COVID levels, companies are moving overseas manufacturing closer to home to curb supply chain disruptions, and energy prices remain persistently elevated.

"What will happen is, as we go through the year, this debate — 'Is 3 the new 2?' — is really going to be in the forefront," Roth said, adding that the Fed's choices of holding rates high or cutting rates will become even more consequential as headline inflation approaches the 4% level.

And in this view that "3% is the new 2%," Roth is not alone.

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is among other Wall Street voices who have questioned the credibility of the Fed’s 2% inflation target in recent months.

In December, Ackman tweeted the target was unattainable without a "deep, job-destroying recession." And during a call with investors the prior month, he said it was the firm's view the central bank would not reach that goal.

Rising wages globally, the transition to alternative energy, de-globalization, and a shift to domestic sourcing and production will all weigh on the Fed's ability to bring down inflation, in Ackman's view, in addition to production risks "that have made nearly every U.S. CEO rethink outsourced or distant supply chains."

"A lot more of that is going to come closer to home, and it is more expensive to do business here," he said.

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman, chairman and founder of family office Omega Advisors, said in a televised interview with CNBC earlier this month that if the Fed attempts to hit 2% inflation rather than settling for 3% or 4%, the S&P 500 could fall to the low 3,000s.

And BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink shared a similar sentiment at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in New York City last month, cautioning investors will likely have to live with inflation around 3-4% and interest rates of 2-3% — leading to what he referred to as a period of "malaise" for the economy.

What to Watch Today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Import Price Index, month-over-month, December (-0.9% expected, -0.6 % during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Import Price Index excluding petroleum, month-over-month, December (-0.3% expected, -0.3% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Import Price Index, year-over-year, December (2.2% expected, 2.7% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Export Price Index, month-over-month, December (-0.7% expected, -0.3% during prior month)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Export Price Index, year-over-year, December (7.3% expected, 6.3% during prior month)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan Sentiment, January Preliminary (60.7 expected, 59.7 prior reading)

Earnings

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL), JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), BlackRock (BLK), First Republic Bank (FRC), Wells Fargo (WFC), UnitedHealth (UNH)

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After S&P 500 Hits Resistance; JPMorgan, UnitedHealth Earnings On Tap

    The stock market rally has been on a strong run, but is it due for a pullback as the S&P 500 hits the 200-day line? JPMorgan earnings loom.

  • Oil Set for Weekly Gain on China Optimism, Brighter US Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a strong weekly gain, rebounding from a weak start to the year, on China’s improving demand outlook and cooling US inflation. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionWest Texas Intermediate was steady

  • US Will Dodge Recession and Markets Will Rally, Ariel’s Rogers Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US will avoid a recession this year as the Federal Reserve controls inflation, giving the stock market a boost, according to John Rogers, chairman and co-chief executive officer of Ariel Investments. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas,

  • FTSE 100 nears all-time high as UK economy grows

    FTSE 100 on course for new record.

  • Why the stock market isn’t impressed with the first monthly decline in consumer prices in more than 2 years

    Inflation data may no longer be the big catalyst for stocks that it once was. U.S. stocks bounced around to a higher close on Thursday, even though investors received some encouraging inflation news after the consumer-price index for December showed its first monthly decline since the pandemic swept across the globe in 2020. Considering that inflation has been one of the most consequential issues for markets over the past year, investors might have expected stocks to take off running.

  • Marketmind: Keep calm, risk on

    U.S. inflation data for December is in, and while market reaction was perhaps a little muted relative to recent releases and the hype surrounding it, the overriding message for investors was clear: keep calm and risk on. A Bank of Korea interest rate decision and Chinese trade data are the main set piece events in Asia, but markets there will likely open strongly after global stocks rose, bond yields fell and credit spreads tightened on Thursday. Annual U.S. consumer price inflation in December slowed as expected and monthly prices fell for the first time since 2020, numbers that suggest the Fed is closer to getting inflation under control and therefore nearer the end of its hiking cycle.

  • Did jersey color foretell Georgia's football championship win? | David Moon

    As evolved creatures, humans look for patterns as shortcuts to decision-making. That's a problem when we “find” patterns that really don’t exist.

  • Bitcoin Rally Shows That Where Tech Stocks Go, Cryptocurrencies Follow

    (Bloomberg) -- The mention of crypto at a holiday party likely stoked talk of crisis, fraud and the end of an era. But with everyone back at work, the biggest digital currency of them all — Bitcoin — is ripping through a nine-day rally.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus seen at $4.01 billion, lowest in 7 months: Reuters poll

    Indonesia's trade surplus likely narrowed further in December, with moderating global commodity prices expected to result in a $4.01 billion surplus, the lowest in seven months, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Indonesia enjoyed an export boom last year due to high global commodity prices, though prices of its top commodities have cooled in recent months alongside a global trade slowdown. The median forecast from 10 economists in a Reuters poll was for a $4.01 billion trade surplus in December, the smallest since May and compared with November's surplus of $5.16 billion.

  • ‘Eric Clapton’s Rainbow Concert‘: Slowhand Comes Back To Life

    It was a huge moment when, at the encouragement of Pete Townshend, Clapton stepped back on stage at the Rainbow Theater in London on January 13, 1973.

  • Netflix and 4 More Stocks That Should Win if Inflation Keeps Cooling

    Stocks that have recently benefited from “disinflation,” or a declining rate of inflation, have outperformed inflation beneficiaries since the middle of 2022.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices Across Models Sold in U.S.

    The price adjustments could allow some buyers to qualify for a $7,500 U.S. electric-vehicle tax credit

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Citigroup Earnings Are Coming. The Bank’s Turnaround Will Be in Focus.

    Citigroup is in the midst of a yearslong turnaround. On Friday, Wall Street will see how successful the bank’s efforts have been. Like most of its peers, Citigroup (ticker: C) is expected to post a drop in profits in the fourth quarter of 2022 as deal making fell off sharply at the major banks compared with the year-ago quarter.

  • Stocks Gain, US Futures Steady Before Bank Results: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed and Wall Street equity futures were steady as investors assessed prospects for less-aggressive rate hikes as inflation pressures ease and looked forward to earnings from major banks for insights on the state of the US economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniver

  • Goldman Sees Dollar’s Dominance Driving Further Gains Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar holds the crown as the world’s dominant currency and rivals have so far failed to unseat the greenback — making fresh rallies likely. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Sta

  • Retail execs are questioning how long they can raise prices, but here’s what most say is 2023’s biggest challenge

    A Deloitte report finds that "nearly all" of retail executives surveyed expected less consumption from shoppers this year.

  • Analysts Estimate Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Bitcoin hits two-month high, trades above $19,000 following December inflation data

    Bitcoin surged on Thursday after December inflation data showed a further slowdown in price increases as sentiment in the crypto market continues to improve.

  • Housing: Key takeaways at the start of 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith break down some of the biggest house market takeaways from realtors and industry analysts.