Foraco International's (TSE:FAR) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 459% return over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 10% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 459%. Impressive! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Foraco International became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Foraco International has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Foraco International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.1% over one year. However, that falls short of the 41% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Foraco International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those can't be ignored...

