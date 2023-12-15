Forbes 30 Under 30 list features head of Princeton-based higher education nonprofit

Sydney Montgomery, executive director and founder of the Princeton-based nonprofit Barrier Breakers, has been named one of Forbes’ "30 Under 30 for Social Impact."

Barrier Breakers has helped thousands of students – the majority of which are first-generation college students and minorities – achieve admission and scholarships to law schools and other higher education institutions.

Montgomery was selected from more than 11,000 candidates and named one of 20 in her category. Each candidate was evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of judges.

Montgomery said "it was really unreal" when she found out she had been nominated.

"It was so exciting. I have looked at the list over the past few years and I've always been so inspired by people and the different ventures and things that people are doing," Montgomery said. "There are, obviously, other nonprofit founders that make the list, but there are more for-profit founders that make the list, so it was really great to see that there was recognition for the work that we are doing,"

Sydney Montgomery, executive director and founder of Barrier Breakers.

Barrier Breakers is a faith-based organization.

"Our students are of all faiths or no faith, our staff is of all faiths or no faith, but we do lead with those values, and so it felt really good just to be recognized for the work that we're doing because there are a lot of other younger people my age that go into admissions consulting. It can be very lucrative," Montgomery explained. "But I wanted to be really intentional about serving a specific population of students, about giving back to my community."

More: Forbes 30 Under 30: Kendall Jenner, Latto, Dylan Mulvaney, Matt Rife make list

For Montgomery, Barrier Breakers is more than a job.

"I don't come from money at all. I still support my family financially," she said. "And it's been a really long journey, and there's so many times when it's like, 'Oh, I went to Princeton or Harvard Law School and all my friends are making like hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.' I am not making hundreds of thousands of dollars. But I really love this work and the students' stories are so meaningful to me."

Her own challenging road to success showed the need to start Barrier Breakers.

"My parents were both in the military. My mom is a Jamaican immigrant. Even though education was really important to my family, they really didn't know how to help me navigate the college process," she said.

Montgomery was a pioneer, the first student from her Montgomery County, Maryland high school to attend Princeton University.

"And then I later went from Princeton to Harvard Law, and almost immediately saw the need for more guidance, especially for students who have similar backgrounds like me," she said.

"I know I wouldn't have been able to go to Princeton without someone literally walking me through the process and it completely changed my life," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said she practiced family law, but then "ended up pivoting to work with students full-time in 2020 because I just felt like that's where God was calling me, and I saw the impact that we can make on so many students."

Montgomery said the work has a ripple effect.

"It's not just that we help the one student get into college or get into law school, but then they go on to help others or to be impactful in their communities, and I'm really creating a generational wealth for them and their communities," said the 29-year-old who lives in Princeton.

Montgomery said Barrier Breakers, which has 10 people on staff, has worked with about 7,000 students and helped them receive about $490 million in scholarships.

"Ninety-five percent of our students are first-generation, they're the first to go to college or the first to go to law school in their family," she said. "Of our students that apply to law school, 66 percent of them receive at least a half tuition scholarship to law school, which is really important. Thirty-four percent of them receive at least a full tuition scholarship. About 54 percent of them end up getting into a top 14 law school, which opens so many doors."

Montgomery said Barrier Breakers hosts a Break Into Law School podcast, which has more than 51,000 downloads, The organization also hosts a free annual virtual Break Into Law conference.

Barrier Breakers also provides continued guidance when the students are in school so they can graduate and get a job within six months of graduation.

And the perk for being named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30?

"You get to be a part of a community of other people who have made the list, which is pretty nice," Montgomery said. "Networking is really important, especially for someone like me who's a first-generation woman of color. I wouldn't necessarily get access to these networks, and the list is very diverse, of course there's diversity on the list, but a lot of people who are already well-connected."

"Even making it to the nomination stage and becoming a finalist was huge, but to actually be on the Forbes 30 Under 30, it really is like very much a life's dream come true," Montgomery said. "But also I really hope that more people see the work that we're doing and they support us, and they support our students, so I'm really hopeful and I'm excited for the doors that can be opened for Barrier Breakers, for funding, for opportunities and partnerships with schools. I just think we have the opportunity to radically change tens of thousands of students' lives and that's really exciting to me."

For more information, visit barrier-breakers.org. The organization is currently raising $100,000 to continue to grow its impact to serve 10,000 students by the end of 2024, strengthen its mentorship programs and pro bono support to current law school students, and more.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Forbes 30 Under 30 list 2024 features Princeton NJ nonprofit head