Forbes: This is California’s favorite dog breed

(KRON) — Approximately two-thirds of households in the United States (86.9 million homes) own a pet, according to Forbes. Dogs are the most popular pet in the country as 65.1 million households own a dog.

The Australian Shepard is the most-favored dog breed in the country, according to a 2023 report by Forbes released this month. In California, the Bernese Mountain Dog is considered the state’s favorite.

Flora, a 14-week-old Bernese Mountain dog walks in the wind on the sea front at Clevedon on March 2, 2016 in Clevedon, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Forbes: America’s Favorite Dog Breeds

Australian Shepherd German Shepherd Bulldog Labrador Retriever Bernese Mountain Dog Beagle Golden Retriever Boston Terrier Boxer Shi Tzu

The Bernese Mountain Dog was recorded as the most-favored among California dog owners based on 200 dog owners in the state who were surveyed. The Bernese Mountain Dog was also recorded by Forbes as the favorite in Texas, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington.

In a separate report by Forbes, California ranked fifth in states with the “most spoiled dogs” — behind Florida, Alaska, Washington and Colorado. According to the report, California is home to the highest percentage of owners (47%) who push their dog in a stroller.

Methodology

Forbes surveyed 10,000 dog owners from across the country (200 in each state) who took an online survey. Data was collected from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13.

The survey participants selected their favorite dog breeds based on a list of the 25 most popular dog breeds from the American Kennel Club.

The dog owners were asked why they chose a particular breed as their favorite. Forbes said 52% of dog owners choose said breed based on currently or formerly owning it.

Forbes’ full report can be viewed here.

