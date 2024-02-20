Forbes names several St. Louis-area companies among best US employers

ST. LOUIS – Forbes praised several businesses from the St. Louis area in recent lists naming the best US employers among “large” and “midsize” companies.

“Large” companies are considered those with more than 5,000 employees, while “midsize” companies are considered those with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees.

Forbes named two St. Louis employers, and nearly a third, among the Top 100 for “best large employers,” while it also named two St. Louis regional employers among the Top 100 for “best midsize employers.”

Forbes recognized the following St. Louis-area employers:

Large

Among 600 listed employers…

57th – Washington University (St. Louis)

75th – Edward Jones (St. Louis)

106th – Emerson Electric (St. Louis)

388th – Premium Retail Services (Chesterfield)

411th Enterprise Mobility (St. Louis)

509th – Save-A-Lot (St. Ann)

Mid-size

Among 400 listed employers…

15th – Fabick Cat (Fenton)

78th – True Manufacturing (O’Fallon)

130th – Fort Zumwalt School District (O’Fallon)

179th – Drury Hotels (Creve Coeur)

231th – Energizer Holdings (St. Louis)

258th – Maritz (Fenton)

272nd – CPC Logistics (Chesterfield)

341st – 4M Building Solutions (St. Louis)

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile information for both lists.

The rankings are based on independent surveys of tens of thousands of employees in dozens of different industries, ultimately working for companies that employ 1,000–5,000 or 5,000-plus people in the United States.

