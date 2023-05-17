Forbes ranked Idahoans as some of the worst drivers in America. Here’s where we stand

Driving in Idaho is a riskier endeavor than in most other states, a new report shows. In fact, according to a new report by Forbes Advisor, Idaho has the 16th-worst drivers in America.

Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across six key metrics. The analysis identifies which states have the worst drivers and provides insight into the types of dangerous driving behavior in each state. Here are some of the key metrics that earned Idaho its ranking.

Driving in Idaho

Along with the six key metrics, Forbes also analyzed statistics for four of the primary reasons for fatal car accidents:

9.71 drunk drivers are involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers

1.94 fatal car accidents involve a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers

0.82 drowsy drivers are involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers

0.21 drivers driving the wrong way were involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers

The report states that fatal car accidents have been on the rise nationwide. More than 39,500 fatal car crashes occurred in the U.S. in 2021, a 10% increase from 2020, the report states.

But Idaho has been trending in the opposite direction. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the state had 219 traffic deaths in 2022, a decrease from 271 in 2021.

Driving safety study methodology

Following are the six metrics used and data sources referenced to compile the study and give Idaho its ranking. Unless otherwise noted, all data comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers. The number of fatal car accidents involving distracted drivers per 100,000 licensed drivers. Distractions include phone, talking and eating.

The number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The number of fatal car accidents involving drivers driving the wrong way on a one-way street or the wrong side of the road per 100,000 drivers.

The number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers.

The number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile. Data comes from Arity, a mobility data and analytics company.

