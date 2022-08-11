Forbes Recognizes AccountAbility as One of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2022

NEW YORK --News Direct-- AccountAbility

NEW YORK and LONDON, August 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Forbes announced on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, that AccountAbility was named one of the World’s Best Management Consulting Firms for 2022, based on the results of several country-wide top lists as well as online surveys among Partners, Clients, and Executives of Management Consultancies.

As part of the award methodology, Forbes and its partner, Statista, one of the world’s largest databases, established several worldwide top lists in the field of management consultancies. Two surveys were conducted – one among Peers (i.e., other management consultants) and one among Clients (i.e., Large Global 1,000 Organizations). In all, more than 31,500 executives across six highly relevant consultancy markets were invited to take part in the survey.

Forbes then used a multi-tiered approach to analyze the survey results and verify that the consultancies were relevant global players and active in at least three geographical regions. Out of a standardization and selection of 27 sectors and functional areas, the most recommended management consulting firms worldwide were identified.

The awards program acknowledges firms for their outstanding performance, particularly client satisfaction and international recognition. It considers value creation, in depth knowledge of international and local markets, and demonstrated experience in multiple industry sectors. Based on these factors and an exhaustive research process, AccountAbility was named one of the “World’s Best Management Consulting Firms, 2022”.

"AccountAbility is grateful to Forbes, Statista, our Clients, and our Peers for this distinction – Forbes is internationally recognized as one of the foremost business publications and almanacs, and we are appreciative to be included on the

AccountAbility is not an advocacy platform or an activist forum. We are an expert, ESG advisory firm that provides objective counsel to CEOs and Boards on how to improve their business performance. AccountAbility focuses on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. As a result, we have the good fortune and unique privilege to serve some of the biggest and best organizations in the world.

It is through our Clients and our People that we have received this recognition, and it is through our Clients and our People that we will be able to have a meaningful global impact and advance the Sustainability agenda.” said Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, CEO of AccountAbility.

AccountAbility has also been the recipient of numerous accolades in recent years, including:

Best ESG Strategy Development Partner, Global, 2021 – by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) . CFI.co combines the views of leading multilateral and international organizations such as The World Bank , United Nations , International Finance Corporation , and European Union bodies with top-tier thought leadership to report on the forces influencing and reshaping the global economy .

Leading Management Consultants (2018 - 2022) – by the Financial Times. AccountAbility has been ranked as a Premier Sustainability Consultant by the Financial Times for 5 years in a row.

Forbes’s World’s Best Management Consulting Firms Rankings are based on research conducted by Forbes and its research partner, Statista. Click here to learn more about the process.

About AccountAbility:

AccountAbility is a global consulting and standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multi-lateral organizations on ESG matters to achieve opportunities, advance responsible business practices, and transform their long-term performance.

AccountAbility has a team of international sustainability advisors and subject-matter experts that provide ESG consulting for clients. With a presence in Dubai, London, New York and Riyadh, the firm serves clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

