Forbes released Best Midsize Employers for 2024. See which Oklahoma companies made the list

Not everyone loves their job or their employer. In fact, you're considered lucky if you enjoy going to work and have a good relationship with your company.

Forbes released its list of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2024, after a survey of workers at U.S. companies with 1,000 to 5,000 workers. The results shone a light on which companies were most favorable to those who work for them.

"Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others," Forbes said.

Which Oklahoma companies landed on Forbes Best Midsize Employers list for 2024?

Three Oklahoma companies made it to the top 50, all three of which are based in Oklahoma City.

Clocking in at No. 16 was OGE, founded in 1902.

At No. 25 is the Oklahoma Heart Hospital, founded in 2002.

Devon Energy landed right at No. 50, founded in 1971.

America's Top 50 Best Midsize Employers 2024

California State University, Los Angeles Edgewell Personal Care in Missouri Alzheimer's Association in Illinois Businessolver in Iowa Jupiter Medical Center in Florida City Tech, CUNY in New York Caltech in California Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in New York Utz Quality Foods in Pennsylvania Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in the District of Columbia Tulane University in Louisiana Shriners Hospitals for Children in Florida Connection in New Hampshire Cleveland State University in Ohio Fabick Cat in Missouri OGE Energy in Oklahoma Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky Noblesville Schools in Indiana Vizient in Texas Goodwill Industries of Greater New York & Northern New Jersey Fruit of the Loom in Kentucky Hendricks Regional Health in Indiana DexCom in California Gilbane in Rhode Island Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma Akamai Technologies in Massachusetts Boys Town in Nebraska Epic Games in North Carolina Federal Communications Commission in the District of Columbia Wake Forest University in North Carolina AARP in the District of Columbia Red Bull in California Boulder Valley School District in Colorado Western Carolina University in North Carolina JE Dunn Construction in Missouri Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in the District of Columbia Insurance Office of America in Florida Co-op Solutions in California Movement Mortgage in South Carolina Woman's (Baton Rouge, LA) Royal Caribbean Group in Florida Acorn Engineering in California Kodak Alaris in New York PCL Construction in Colorado Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Florida Boone Hospital Center in Missouri Kennedy Krieger Institute in Maryland Teleflex in Pennsylvania Hologic in Massachusetts Devon Energy in Oklahoma

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: These Oklahoma companies made Forbes' Best Midsize Employers 2024 list