Forbes released Best Midsize Employers for 2024. See which Oklahoma companies made the list

Jana Hayes, The Oklahoman
·2 min read
Aerial drone photo. Looking north at downtown with BOK Park Building and Devon Energy Tower and Myriad Botanical Gardens in foreground. Photo by David Morris, The Oklahoman
Not everyone loves their job or their employer. In fact, you're considered lucky if you enjoy going to work and have a good relationship with your company.

Forbes released its list of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2024, after a survey of workers at U.S. companies with 1,000 to 5,000 workers. The results shone a light on which companies were most favorable to those who work for them.

"Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others," Forbes said.

Which Oklahoma companies landed on Forbes Best Midsize Employers list for 2024?

An OG and E truck
Three Oklahoma companies made it to the top 50, all three of which are based in Oklahoma City.

Clocking in at No. 16 was OGE, founded in 1902.

At No. 25 is the Oklahoma Heart Hospital, founded in 2002.

Devon Energy landed right at No. 50, founded in 1971.

America's Top 50 Best Midsize Employers 2024

  1. California State University, Los Angeles

  2. Edgewell Personal Care in Missouri

  3. Alzheimer's Association in Illinois

  4. Businessolver in Iowa

  5. Jupiter Medical Center in Florida

  6. City Tech, CUNY in New York

  7. Caltech in California

  8. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in New York

  9. Utz Quality Foods in Pennsylvania

  10. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in the District of Columbia

  11. Tulane University in Louisiana

  12. Shriners Hospitals for Children in Florida

  13. Connection in New Hampshire

  14. Cleveland State University in Ohio

  15. Fabick Cat in Missouri

  16. OGE Energy in Oklahoma

  17. Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky

  18. Noblesville Schools in Indiana

  19. Vizient in Texas

  20. Goodwill Industries of Greater New York & Northern New Jersey

  21. Fruit of the Loom in Kentucky

  22. Hendricks Regional Health in Indiana

  23. DexCom in California

  24. Gilbane in Rhode Island

  25. Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma

  26. Akamai Technologies in Massachusetts

  27. Boys Town in Nebraska

  28. Epic Games in North Carolina

  29. Federal Communications Commission in the District of Columbia

  30. Wake Forest University in North Carolina

  31. AARP in the District of Columbia

  32. Red Bull in California

  33. Boulder Valley School District in Colorado

  34. Western Carolina University in North Carolina

  35. JE Dunn Construction in Missouri

  36. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in the District of Columbia

  37. Insurance Office of America in Florida

  38. Co-op Solutions in California

  39. Movement Mortgage in South Carolina

  40. Woman's (Baton Rouge, LA)

  41. Royal Caribbean Group in Florida

  42. Acorn Engineering in California

  43. Kodak Alaris in New York

  44. PCL Construction in Colorado

  45. Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Florida

  46. Boone Hospital Center in Missouri

  47. Kennedy Krieger Institute in Maryland

  48. Teleflex in Pennsylvania

  49. Hologic in Massachusetts

  50. Devon Energy in Oklahoma

