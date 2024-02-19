Forbes released Best Midsize Employers for 2024. See which Oklahoma companies made the list
Not everyone loves their job or their employer. In fact, you're considered lucky if you enjoy going to work and have a good relationship with your company.
Forbes released its list of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2024, after a survey of workers at U.S. companies with 1,000 to 5,000 workers. The results shone a light on which companies were most favorable to those who work for them.
"Survey respondents were asked to rate their employer, and if they would recommend their employer to others," Forbes said.
Which Oklahoma companies landed on Forbes Best Midsize Employers list for 2024?
Three Oklahoma companies made it to the top 50, all three of which are based in Oklahoma City.
Clocking in at No. 16 was OGE, founded in 1902.
At No. 25 is the Oklahoma Heart Hospital, founded in 2002.
Devon Energy landed right at No. 50, founded in 1971.
America's Top 50 Best Midsize Employers 2024
California State University, Los Angeles
Edgewell Personal Care in Missouri
Alzheimer's Association in Illinois
Businessolver in Iowa
Jupiter Medical Center in Florida
City Tech, CUNY in New York
Caltech in California
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in New York
Utz Quality Foods in Pennsylvania
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) in the District of Columbia
Tulane University in Louisiana
Shriners Hospitals for Children in Florida
Connection in New Hampshire
Cleveland State University in Ohio
Fabick Cat in Missouri
OGE Energy in Oklahoma
Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky
Noblesville Schools in Indiana
Vizient in Texas
Goodwill Industries of Greater New York & Northern New Jersey
Fruit of the Loom in Kentucky
Hendricks Regional Health in Indiana
DexCom in California
Gilbane in Rhode Island
Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma
Akamai Technologies in Massachusetts
Boys Town in Nebraska
Epic Games in North Carolina
Federal Communications Commission in the District of Columbia
Wake Forest University in North Carolina
AARP in the District of Columbia
Red Bull in California
Boulder Valley School District in Colorado
Western Carolina University in North Carolina
JE Dunn Construction in Missouri
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in the District of Columbia
Insurance Office of America in Florida
Co-op Solutions in California
Movement Mortgage in South Carolina
Woman's (Baton Rouge, LA)
Royal Caribbean Group in Florida
Acorn Engineering in California
Kodak Alaris in New York
PCL Construction in Colorado
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Florida
Boone Hospital Center in Missouri
Kennedy Krieger Institute in Maryland
Teleflex in Pennsylvania
Hologic in Massachusetts
Devon Energy in Oklahoma
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: These Oklahoma companies made Forbes' Best Midsize Employers 2024 list