Forbes: Solar panels in historic district won't improve Portsmouth's climate at all

In response to the City Council’s proposed ordinance change aimed at removing the Historic District Commission’s power to review proposed solar arrays and the Portsmouth Herald’s recent article “Portsmouth dispute over right to reject solar panels in historic district heats up” let’s take a critical look at the underlying assumption which is driving the proposed rule change – mitigating “climate change”.

The article opened by stating that City Councilors Denton and Blalock, along with other residents, believe solar arrays should be allowed in the historic district to help address the “environmental challenges” Portsmouth is facing because of climate change. “I think now is the time to start acting on this climate change,” Blalock said, making an appeal for less use of fossil fuels by making it easier for residents to convert to solar power.

Alan Forbes

Later in the article Joan Jacobs of Sagamore Avenue said “I believe the City Council should do whatever it can to encourage installation of solar panels in homes, city properties, and local businesses,” she said. “Clean energy will help lower greenhouse gases in our locality.”

Will it, though?

Such statements show a stunning lack of understanding as to how electricity is generated and where Portsmouth’s power comes from. Let’s examine the two key claims:

Will solar panels in the Portsmouth Historic District reduce greenhouse gases in our locality? Do more solar panels mean that we could burn less fossil fuel by generating less power?

The answer both is a resounding no. Power is fungible, so it’s impossible to give a precise answer, but according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (yes, there is such a thing), Portsmouth’s power comes primarily from the Seabrook Nuclear Power plant, which emits ZERO greenhouse gases. You read that right, ZERO. Seabrook provides a staggering three-fifths of the state’s power. The rest is primarily sourced by natural gas, the next cleanest source known to humanity.

Yet our City Councilors and countless uninformed citizens are suggesting that we must do something, as if there is a dirty coal plant just over Portsmouth’s border which could be shut down if only solar panels were allowed in the historic district, and as if adding solar panels would make any difference anyway, which they don’t.

In reality, our air quality is excellent, there are no emissions that need to be curbed, and solar panels make no difference on the amount of electricity that is generated. This whole debate is stupid, and needlessly threatens the aesthetic of the historic district for no valid scientific reasons, only emotional ones.

I can hear you asking yourself “but won’t more solar panels mean we’ll burn less natural gas for the power that is not supplied by Seabrook”? No, it won’t. You see, electrical power plants basically have two settings—on and off. You can’t turn them up or down like you can with a ceiling fan. It’s either generating power or it is not. A power plant may have individual turbines that can be turned on or off, but those are gross settings, not precise ones, and it is rarely done because each turbine costs hundreds of millions of dollars apiece.

The plants that burn natural gas for New Hampshire are never turned off, and they will never be turned off until they are decommissioned-- sometime far in the future. Even if the entire City of Portsmouth had a solar panel on every roof, such that we drew NO POWER from the grid whatsoever, this would not offset a single turbine at a natural gas-powered power plant, which may be running several turbines, depending of their individual capacity.

In fact, all the households in Portsmouth combined do not consume even half a turbine, even if you assume that all our power comes from natural gas, which it does not, and further assuming that it is generated by one of the smallest available turbines generating a “mere” 5.7 MW, 10,000 households, and a typical household consumption of 615 kWh/month. Turbines range in capacity from 5.7 MW to a whopping 130 MW, from a single turbine!

A 130 MW turbine is either generating 130 MV or it is off. It makes no difference if one or a thousand houses connected to it have solar panel − it will output 130 MV.

Unless every house in Portsmouth also had a massive battery pack sufficient to power the house through the night, during snowstorms, and other inclement weather, the power plants would still have to run when the sun doesn’t shine, which happens a LOT, and it is not technically possible to simply run them at night—you don’t just turn these things on and off. Without getting too technical, among the many complications is that when a plant starts up the power has to go somewhere. They don’t start up on a dime, and it takes teams of engineers to pull off such a feat, in coordination with teams of grid operators.

In short, the notion that putting solar panels on roofs in the historic district will make any difference to the planet in general or to our local air quality at all is based on ignorance. The only thing solar panels affect is your personal electric bill by reducing your allocation of the fixed cost of running power plants that never shut down. Three-fifths of our power comes from zero-emission nuclear, and rest comes from clean natural gas plants that will run continually until they are retired—and Portsmouth only uses a fraction of a single turbine of just one of these plants.

There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to allow solar panels in the Portsmouth Historic District, except to make the ignorant feel like they are doing something.

Alan Forbes lives in Portsmouth.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Forbes: Solar panels should not be allowed in the historic district