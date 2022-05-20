Forbidden love: Taiwan's gay couples seek foreign marriage equality
Taiwan's LGBTQ community celebrated the third year of gay marriage being legal this week, but for Vincent Chuang, it was a bittersweet reminder that he still cannot wed his partner because he fell in love with a foreigner. Under current rules, Taiwanese nationals can only marry those from the roughly 30 countries and territories where same-sex marriage is also legal.