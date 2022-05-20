Forbidden love: Taiwan's gay couples seek foreign marriage equality

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day

Taiwan's LGBTQ community celebrated the third year of gay marriage being legal this week, but for Vincent Chuang, it was a bittersweet reminder that he still cannot wed his partner because he fell in love with a foreigner. Under current rules, Taiwanese nationals can only marry those from the roughly 30 countries and territories where same-sex marriage is also legal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories