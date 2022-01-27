Forbidden Spirits Retains Merger & Acquisition Specialists

Kelowna, British Columbia --News Direct-- Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp.

Critical Contract Strengthens Capacity for Forbidden’s Expansion Plans

  • Aggressive mergers acquisition specialist to assist CEO,

  • Instrumental in assisting Forbidden in completing previous equity raise and obtaining TSXV listing,

  • Entrepreneurial spirit and shared expansionary vision.

Kelowna, BC - TheNewswire - January 27, 2022 - Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp. (TSXV:VDKA) - the "Company" or “Forbidden Spirits”), is pleased to announce that it has hired Blackcrown Partners Corp. (“Black Crown”) as Forbidden Spirits merger & acquisition firm to advise on sourcing, evaluating, negotiating, and closing strategic joint venture, co-packing, and mergers & acquisitions agreements for the Company.

“We are delighted to have Black Crown on our team,” commented Blair Wilson, President and CEO. “The retention of this firm comes on the heels of our recent $3.6 million equity raise and December 2021 go-public transaction. We are now well positioned to execute on our expansion plans and Black Crown’s experience will be critical in the successful execution of our plans.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for us,” said Ms. Ruab Waraich, Black Crown’s CEO. “We believe that the Canadian and global market for Forbidden’s ultra-premium portfolio of spirits is extensive and growing and that the current landscape lends itself to continued national and international growth and expansion via mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures.

Ms. Waraich has a decade of combined experience in the areas of strategic advisory, mergers & acquisitions, treasury capital fundraising, corporate finance, and commodities trading. She has advised several large corporations on M&A transactions and acquisition finance in the iron ore and mining space. She brings with her an extensive network of connections from across the globe that will help in facilitating our expansionary growth.

The retention of Black Crown is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and other necessary regulatory approvals.

Visit our Investor website at: https://forbiddenspirits.ca/investors

About Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp.

Forbidden Spirits is one of the fastest growing craft distilleries in Canada and commenced trading on December 17, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VDKA.V”

Forbidden Spirits currently manufactures and distributes a portfolio of ultra-premium brands including REBEL Vodka, Eve’s Original Gin, Adam’s Apple Brandy, Forbidden Fire, Forbidden Spirits Vodka and Wallace Hill Whisky.

Additional information with respect to Forbidden Spirits and its portfolio of ultra-premium spirits can be found on Forbidden Spirits’ website at www.forbiddenspirits.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Blair Wilson

Chairman and CEO

Email: blair@forbiddenspirits.ca

Phone: (250) 317-0996

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information based on the beliefs of management and reflects the Company’s current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, but not limited to the economy generally; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; consumer interest in the services and products of the Company; financing; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp.

For further information please contact:

invest@forbiddenspirits..ca or

Ruab Waraich, ruab@forbiddenspirits.ca

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/forbidden-spirits-retains-merger-and-acquisition-specialists-436917337

