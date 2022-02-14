Forbidden Spirits Secures Warehouse and Distribution Hub in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Kelowna, BC – TheNewswire - February 14, 2022 — Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp. (TSXV:VDKA) - the "Company" or “Forbidden Spirits”), a fast-growing craft distillery, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a service agreement with Amsterdam Warehouse Company (“AWC”) to provide Forbidden Spirits with a dedicated central European distribution hub utilizing AWC’s bonded warehouses located in Berlin and Amsterdam.

In addition to bonded warehouse services, AWC will provide the Company with inbound and outbound services and act as Forbidden Spirit’s fiscal and excise tax representative in Europe.

“This agreement is an integral step in the Company’s expansion plans and will allow Forbidden Spirits to supply one single warehouse in Amsterdam with our spirits for shipment throughout the European Union including distribution to such countries as Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Finland and Austria,” said President and CEO Blair Wilson.

“You’ll be working with a single partner who owns all structures and licenses. The goods are centrally located in our warehouse in Amsterdam or in Berlin, from where they are shipped to their final destination. Local VAT and alcohol duties are declared and paid by our local branches in the respective country of destination,” said Frits Peeters, General Director of AWC.

About Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp:

Forbidden Spirits is a fast-growing craft distillery and commenced trading on December 17, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VDKA”

Forbidden Spirits currently manufactures and distributes a portfolio of ultra-premium brands including:

Click Image To View Full Size

  • REBEL Vodka

  • Eve’s Original Gin,

  • Adam’s Apple Brandy,

  • Forbidden Fire,

  • Forbidden Spirits Vodka, and

  • Wallace Hill Whisky.

Additional information with respect to Forbidden Spirits and its portfolio of ultra-premium spirits can be found on Forbidden Spirits’ website at www.forbiddenspirits.ca.

About Amsterdam Warehouse Company:

The Amsterdam Warehouse Company was founded in 1964 by Peeters senior in Amsterdam. They currently supply 300 companies in the hotel and catering industry in the Netherlands and Europe on a daily basis. They have storage capacity for 10,000 pallets. They are also eco-friendly and use electric trucks to make deliveries in Amsterdam’s city centre.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Blair Wilson

Chairman and CEO

Email: blair@forbiddenspirits.ca

Phone: (250) 317-0996

For further information: invest@forbiddenspirits.ca

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/forbidden-spirits-secures-warehouse-and-distribution-hub-in-amsterdam-netherlands-648844671

