Forbidden Spirits Secures Warehouse and Distribution Hub in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Kelowna, British Columbia --News Direct-- Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp.

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp.

Kelowna, BC – TheNewswire - February 14, 2022 — Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp. (TSXV:VDKA) - the "Company" or “Forbidden Spirits”), a fast-growing craft distillery, is pleased to announce that they have entered into a service agreement with Amsterdam Warehouse Company (“AWC”) to provide Forbidden Spirits with a dedicated central European distribution hub utilizing AWC’s bonded warehouses located in Berlin and Amsterdam.

In addition to bonded warehouse services, AWC will provide the Company with inbound and outbound services and act as Forbidden Spirit’s fiscal and excise tax representative in Europe.

“This agreement is an integral step in the Company’s expansion plans and will allow Forbidden Spirits to supply one single warehouse in Amsterdam with our spirits for shipment throughout the European Union including distribution to such countries as Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Finland and Austria,” said President and CEO Blair Wilson.

“You’ll be working with a single partner who owns all structures and licenses. The goods are centrally located in our warehouse in Amsterdam or in Berlin, from where they are shipped to their final destination. Local VAT and alcohol duties are declared and paid by our local branches in the respective country of destination,” said Frits Peeters, General Director of AWC.

About Forbidden Spirits Distilling Corp:

Forbidden Spirits is a fast-growing craft distillery and commenced trading on December 17, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VDKA”

Forbidden Spirits currently manufactures and distributes a portfolio of ultra-premium brands including:

Click Image To View Full Size

REBEL Vodka

Eve’s Original Gin,

Adam’s Apple Brandy,

Forbidden Fire,

Forbidden Spirits Vodka, and

Wallace Hill Whisky.

Additional information with respect to Forbidden Spirits and its portfolio of ultra-premium spirits can be found on Forbidden Spirits’ website at www.forbiddenspirits.ca.

Story continues

About Amsterdam Warehouse Company:

The Amsterdam Warehouse Company was founded in 1964 by Peeters senior in Amsterdam. They currently supply 300 companies in the hotel and catering industry in the Netherlands and Europe on a daily basis. They have storage capacity for 10,000 pallets. They are also eco-friendly and use electric trucks to make deliveries in Amsterdam’s city centre.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Blair Wilson

Chairman and CEO

Email: blair@forbiddenspirits.ca

Phone: (250) 317-0996

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information based on the beliefs of management and reflects the Company’s current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, but not limited to the economy generally; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; consumer interest in the services and products of the Company; financing; competition; and anticipated and unanticipated costs. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: invest@forbiddenspirits.ca

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/forbidden-spirits-secures-warehouse-and-distribution-hub-in-amsterdam-netherlands-648844671