Use-of-force expert: Chauvin used 'pain compliance technique' against George Floyd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert, testified that Chauvin used his body weight to pin George Floyd's neck to the ground for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin, 45, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died on May 25, 2020, while being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. A bystander recorded the arrest, showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd is heard repeatedly saying he can't breathe.

Stiger, a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department and a witness for the prosecution, testified on Tuesday that Chauvin's use of force was excessive. In Wednesday's testimony, he said Chauvin was pressing down on Floyd with most of his body weight from the time Floyd was pinned to the ground to when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, asked Stiger if images of the arrest showed that Chauvin's knee was actually sometimes on Floyd's shoulder blade area or the base of his neck. Stiger replied that it still looks like Chauvin's knee was near Floyd's neck, but Chauvin's weight could have shifted at times.

Stiger also said that when Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground, Chauvin used a "pain compliance technique" that involves squeezing a suspect's fingers and manipulating their hands; once the suspect complies with orders, the pain is reduced. Chauvin appeared to keep squeezing, despite Floyd no longer resisting, and "then at that point, it's just pain," Stiger said.

More stories from theweek.com
5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP
The Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeon
The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

Recommended Stories

  • The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, continues

    The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, continues in Minneapolis.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • Derek Chauvin trial live: Questioning returns to focus on George Floyd's drug use

    Jurors have heard from 30 witnesses so far – all called by the prosecution in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • EXPLAINER: How long did it take medics to reach Floyd?

    As Derek Chauvin's defense attorney attempted to shift blame from the former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death, he questioned paramedics on delays in their efforts to resuscitate Floyd. The testimony struck at central questions of the trial: When and how did Floyd die?

  • Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

    A member of George Floyd's family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyd's death. The seat reserved for Chauvin's family goes unclaimed. Floyd's younger brother Philonise Floyd, of Houston, has attended several days of the trial to bear witness on behalf of his family.

  • Man sentenced to prison for helping wife fake her own death

    Authorities launched a two-day search and rescue for Julie Wheeler after her husband said she fell from an overlook at New River Gorge National Park.

  • Mexican private doctors say they've been left out of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    Mexico's private healthcare personnel are protesting being left out of the government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, just as the country braces for a potential third wave of infections. Angered by what they see as discrimination by a government prioritizing the public sector, hundreds of health workers that had gathered outside a medical school last week hoping to get inoculated ended up chanting "we want the vaccine." "We realized we weren't even considered," said David Berrones, a Mexico City ophthalmologist who last month launched an informal census of medical professionals awaiting a jab.

  • Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

    Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible. Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed." "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him." This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it. "His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea." The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz." And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." One week later, Trump finally gives a half hearted defense of Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/wYfUbrnhSG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeonThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Matt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

    Long before his recent scandal escalated, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was "regarded as a grenade whose pin had already been pulled," Politico reports. In other words, he had a reputation for a raucous, sometimes "reckless," personal lifestyle. Unfortunately for Gaetz, his own aides reportedly didn't care much about keeping that side of the lawmaker under wraps. The aides would regularly send embarrassing videos of Gaetz to other GOP operatives, two people familiar with the videos told Politico, which may be one reason why few Republicans are offering him support these days. Of course, reports indicate Gaetz was not particularly shy about his actions himself, even boasting about them and sharing inappropriate photos on the House floor, so his aides may have just been taking cues from their boss. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independentsRefund the police

  • Trump claims Gaetz 'never asked me for a pardon'

    It's "unclear" if Gaetz directly spoke with Trump about pardon he asked the White House for, the New York Times reported earlier this week.

  • Sports Bar Owner Allegedly Gets Death Threats After Filipino American Teen is Assaulted Outside in SF

    The owner of a sports bar in San Francisco has denied anti-Asian accusations after an 18-year-old Filipino American was attacked outside the family-owned establishment. ﻿ What happened: Sofia Enguillado, the victim's mother, posted a video on TikTok on Sunday claiming that her son was assaulted outside Gino and Carlo in the neighborhood of North Beach, according to KPIX5. The bar owner, Frank Rossi, approached the teenager and asked him to leave after learning he was underage.

  • Tennessee asks top U.S. court to reinstate two-day waiting period for abortions

    The law, which went into effect in 2015, required abortion providers to inform patients of the risks and wait at least 48 hours before proceeding, "to ensure that a consent for an abortion is truly informed consent." In October last year, a district court judge struck down the law, ruling that the waiting period for abortions placed an unconstitutional burden on women. Tennessee then made a request with the Sixth Circuit appeals court to stay the lower court's order, which was denied, though the appeal was allowed to proceed.

  • Nets shouldn't worry about Big Three's lack of shared playing time, says ex-NBA head coach

    The Nets’ Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving may play only 20 games together before the start of the playoffs. Is that a problem?

  • CNN journalist arrested outside of the Russian prison where Alexei Navalny is being held and was hospitalized

    At least eight other people were also arrested at the Russian penal colony amid protests demanding Navalny receive proper medical care.

  • ‘Possessive, violent bully’ jailed for life for murder of woman who has been missing for two years

    Alan Edwards must serve a minimum of 27 years for the murder of Susan Waring.

  • Needing Help, Momma Cat Carries Her Ill Kitten into Hospital

    The maternal instinct transcends species, and this cat in Turkey proves it.

  • Derek Chauvin Attorney Claims George Floyd Said He ‘Ate Too Many Drugs’

    An argument emerged over whether Floyd had yelled about doing drugs or, alternatively, said, "I ain't do no drugs."

  • Man Caught on Camera Blowtorching Chinese Restaurant in NorCal

    An unidentified suspect tried to burn down a Chinese restaurant in Antioch, CA with a blowtorch last week. The botched attempt, which was caught on a security camera, occurred just outside the establishment at around 11 p.m. on March 31. In the surveillance video, a man can be seen walking up to the restaurant and firing up a blowtorch.

  • Those involved in naked photo shoot in Dubai to be deported

    Those involved in a naked photo shoot on a high-rise balcony in Dubai will be deported, authorities said Tuesday, after the footage went viral and prompted a crackdown in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom. Dubai authorities detained at least 11 Ukrainian women who posed naked in broad daylight along with a male Russian photographer on charges of public debauchery and producing pornography. Earlier this week, images and videos of the naked women splattered across social media and sent a wave of shock through the emirate, where a legal code based on Islamic law, or Shariah, has landed foreigners in jail for tamer offenses.

  • Florida court: Police who shoot citizens can remain anonymous

    Citing Marsy's Law — Florida's constitutional amendment granting privacy rights to crime victims — the 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that municipalities cannot make public the names of police who shoot citizens if the police officers themselves were crime victims, which is almost always the case in police shootings.What happened: Two Tallahassee police officers who fatally shot suspects in different incidents argued in a lawsuit that the city shouldn't release any information that would personally identify them as the shooters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe city and the news media argued that the records identifying the cops were public records under the Florida Constitution, and that law enforcement officers acting in their official capacities cannot be victims.The trial court ruled for the city and media, saying the "court cannot interpret Marsy’s Law to shield police officers from public scrutiny of their official actions."But, but, but: In a blow to Florida's friendly public records law, the appeal court found that Marsy's Law doesn't exclude "law enforcement officers ... from the protections granted crime victims."The court said keeping an officer's identity private wouldn't stop an internal affairs investigation or grand jury proceeding, and wouldn't stop a state attorney from deciding the officer was not a victim and bringing charges.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free