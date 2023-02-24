Force high earners to pay more into their pensions, MPs told

A pie chart with an arrow and money

High earners should be forced to pay more into their pensions, an influential think tank has urged.

Too few people increase pension contributions when their earnings rise and risk being underfunded in retirement, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Fewer than one-in-100 private sector employees actively raise their contribution rate when they get a 10pc pay rise, a report from the think tank found. Similarly, savers rarely put extra cash into their pension when their disposable income is boosted by paying off a mortgage or a dependent child leaving home, the research said.

It comes amid concerns workers, particularly middle earners, are not saving enough to fund a comfortable retirement, which requires a private savings pot of at least £645,000 by age 66, according to separate calculations by the wealth manager Quilter.

Laurence O’Brien, of the IFS, said: “When people do have extra cash available, very few put any of it into their pension.

“Given concerns that many private sector employees are at risk of under-saving for retirement, a natural question is whether changes to public policy could help them increase pension saving when it makes more financial sense to do so.”

Employees are automatically enrolled in company pension schemes, with the minimum default contribution rate currently set at 8pc on earnings between £6,240 and £50,270, employees contributing 5pc and employers adding another 3pc. There are no further mandatory contributions on earnings over this threshold, but the IFS says this should now change.

It said many would benefit from “auto-escalation” to a higher default employee contribution rate when they received an income boost or progressed into the higher-rate tax band.

It also called for mortgage lenders to proactively steer customers towards saving more into their pensions once their loans were repaid.

Sir Steve Webb, former pensions minister and partner at consultancy LCP, said it was “absolutely vital” that workers were “nudged” to save more.

“Saving into a pension can be painful with delayed gratification for employees, but we know that nudges and default contributions do work.

“It’s right to reassess at what points savers could be putting more into a pension at times in their lives when it’s less painful to part with the cash,” he said. “Any mandatory requirement on contributions would require a new law, but there is a lot that financial services companies could be doing in the meantime to nudge people in a timely manner.”

A Government spokesman said: “For many people, a pension is the most significant financial investment they will make in their life. That’s why we’re committed to ensuring people have the support and information they need to make informed choices about their financial futures, with free and impartial guidance available via Pension Wise and Money Helper.

“Automatic Enrolment has already succeeded in transforming pension saving, with more than 10.6 million workers enrolled into a workplace pension to date and an additional £28 billion saved in 2020 compared to 2012. Our ambition for the future of Automatic Enrolment will enable people to save more and to start saving earlier.”