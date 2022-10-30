Use-of-force investigation underway after Everett officers fired Tasers during arrest

Authorities are investigating after Everett police officers reportedly deployed their Tasers while arresting a man who was later hospitalized.

At about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a “suspicious call” at 1510 Broadway in Everett.

Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man at the scene and an altercation ensued.

Multiple officers fired their Tasers before the man was taken into custody, according to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a countywide agency that investigates police use-of-force incidents.

He was taken to the Snohomish County Jail where medical staff noticed the man was exhibiting “medical symptoms” during booking.

Staff determined he needed clearance to be booked into jail and sent him to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

The man was initially evaluated for potential internal injuries there, but hospital staff determined his symptoms were “consistent with a prior medical condition.”

He is expected to be released from the hospital within 24 hours as of Sunday morning, according to SMART. He will then be booked into the Snohomish County Jail for third-degree assault.