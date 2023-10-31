Use of force justified in three officer-involved shootings, according to Attorney General

The Mississippi Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that after its review of three officer-involved shootings from last year, all of the shootings were justified.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a press statement that the three shootings investigated by her office followed investigations by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“In all three incidents, the Attorney General’s Office found the use of force was justified,” the statement reads.

The incidents investigated:

On Oct. 20, 2022, one man was shot by George County Sheriff deputies who responded to a domestic disturbance and were met by a man they said was holding a firearm, according to a Sun Herald report. The 58-year-old man was hospitalized and no officers were injured.

On Dec. 11, Capitol Police officers were involved in a shooting that occurred at approximately 1 a.m. near 2803 O'Bannon Street in Jackson, according to a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation news release. The shooting occurred shortly after an attempt to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle after the driver sped off, which led to a police chase, MBI officials said. Officials said the driver exited the vehicle and shots were fired, but the officer received no apparent injuries. The victim was also not injured.

On Dec. 21, a hostage situation inside a Richland Walmart ended when a Richland Police officer shot and killed the suspect — Corlunda McGinister, 21-year-old woman from Arkansas. Richland police entered the store to try and defuse the situation, and the woman was ultimately shot and killed by police, according to WLBT 3 reporting.

