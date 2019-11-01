Is Force Motors (NSE:FORCEMOT) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Force Motors Limited (NSE:FORCEMOT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Force Motors

What Is Force Motors's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Force Motors had ₹2.93b of debt, at September 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had ₹2.75b in cash, and so its net debt is ₹177.3m.

NSEI:FORCEMOT Historical Debt, November 1st 2019 More

How Strong Is Force Motors's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Force Motors had liabilities of ₹8.53b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.63b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹2.75b and ₹871.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling ₹7.53b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Force Motors has a market capitalization of ₹14.2b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. But either way, Force Motors has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Force Motors has barely any net debt, as demonstrated by its net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.069. Happily, it actually managed to receive more interest than it paid, over the last year. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like an Olympic ice-skater handles a pirouette. The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Force Motors if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 46% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Force Motors's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.