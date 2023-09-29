Use of force by officers justified in fatal shooting of woman in February, DA Zappala says

District Attorney Stephen Zappala has determined the use of deadly force by Pittsburgh police in the shooting death of a woman earlier this year was justified.

Zappala announced Friday that officers were justified when they shot and killed Adrienne Arrington, 39, on Feb. 24 in Allentown.

Police were called to the scene to investigate possible trespassing in an abandoned house on Engstler Street.

After ignoring police commands to exit the home, the suspect, later identified as Arrington, fired a gunshot, according to Zappala. Officers took cover and called for backup. Several moments and shots later, Arrington came out and “directed” a gun at officers. In response, officers fired upon Arrington, which resulted in her death.

“In evaluating a police officer’s actions, the most important thing is to determine whether or not the officers’ actions were taken in response to a legitimate and compelling threat,” said Zappala in a video briefing.

