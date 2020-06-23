Force Therapeutics sees exponential growth in 2020

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics, a clinically-validated virtual care platform, has announced the launch of Force Intelligent Care PlanTM, a new feature designed to rapidly scale highly personalized remote care. Over the past decade, Force Therapeutics has worked closely with over 70 major hospital systems and collected over 4 million data points to help inform clinicians and administrators on opportunities for intelligent care redesign, and recently signed on seven additional health systems as the need for virtual care solutions grows.

Over 90% of recovery happens in the home, and nearly half of episode costs exist due to unnecessary services and complications after surgery. Patients need specific education, guided physical therapy, and a secure way to communicate with their doctor from home. Providers and care teams need tools to scale their efforts while improving the quality of care. Stay-at-home orders forced postponement of elective surgeries during the recent pandemic, accelerating the demand for meaningful digital connection and education.

During this time, Force recognized a 101% increase in their platform usage, further proving widespread adoption of virtual strategies and telehealth. "Our comprehensive software is delivering incredible value to patients and providers," said Bronwyn Spira, Founder and CEO of Force Therapeutics. "The next evolution of our technology is based on the millions of data points collected over the past decade, helping clinicians effectively improve the way patients recover throughout an episode based upon real world evidence. The Force Intelligent Care PlanTM scales highly-personalized pre- & post-op care by adapting each patient's recovery plan according to their unique needs, risk factors, and procedure type giving time back to clinicians for patients that need them most. This is the next generation of clinical intelligence; providers working with technology to deliver the best possible care to every patient."

As the adoption of remote care accelerates, Force has taken on substantial new business and existing client expansions into new facilities. "At Vanderbilt, we are incredibly enthusiastic about our upcoming implementation of the Force platform," said Gregory Polkowski, MD, Assistant Professor and Orthopedic Surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "Now more than ever we need to shift our ability to engage our patients digitally to minimize unnecessary travel, contact, and exposure, especially for our more vulnerable patients. Force Therapeutics is the perfect solution for us." Other new clients and expansions include: Columbia Orthopaedic Group, Copley Hospital, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Compass Surgical Partners, Frederick Surgical Center, Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Muve Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is a powerful, episode-based digital care platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their connection to patients when they're outside of the hospital walls. The Force platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey, from diagnosis of an injury, surgical scheduling, to post-op recovery and beyond. Voted Best Overall Patient Engagement Solution by MedTech, Force is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and achieve better patient outcomes.

