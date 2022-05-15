'Forced access' rule would undercut rail efficiency, stymie efforts to reduce emissions

A train track runs along the Colorado River on its way from Denver to Grand Junction. The track is used by freight and passenger trains.

America’s railroads stand out as a clear partner with the Biden administration's commitment to reduce emissions, rebuild infrastructure, and solve ongoing supply chain problems.

Among other things, the railroads self-finance infrastructure and move one ton of goods nearly 500 miles on a gallon of fuel. But a shortsighted regulation that is being considered by the Surface Transportation Board — the agency that oversees freight railroad economic regulations — could make railroads less efficient and undermine the administration's priorities.

In Colorado, 14 freight railroads operate over 2,636 miles of track and accommodate two Amtrak passenger routes, the Southwest Chief and California Zephyr, which also use freight rail tracks. Rail freight has a significant impact on our state economy, supporting thousands of jobs and connecting Colorado manufacturers and producers to markets near and far.

Amtrak's California Zephyr passenger train pulls into Glenwood Springs, Colo., on its way to Denver, in May 2021. The train shares tracks with freight trains in Colorado.

The regulation in question, known as mandatory reciprocal switching, or “forced access,” would require the switching of train traffic between railroads, with the government mandating when, where and for how much one rail company must open its tracks and infrastructure to a competing railroad.

Forced access would undercut rail efficiency and further gum up our supply chain. A single car switch can take six days and 68 separate rail operations. When you consider the 1.5 million railcars moving across the U.S. rail network at any given time — including 140 million tons of goods shipped to, from and through Colorado via rail annually — it becomes clear that more switching will compromise rail service.

As the steady “middle mile” in the multi-modal North American freight transportation system, railroads have been lauded as one of the bright spots for stepping up their game to accommodate changing demand since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forecasts project sharp increases in freight transportation demand over the next decade. Intermodal is a particular growth area, with Colorado’s state rail plan emphasizing that the expansion of intermodal connections will be critical to state businesses and quality jobs. But forced access, according to the Intermodal Association of North America, would decrease network velocity and lead to a deterioration in service in the U.S.

While other modes in our interconnected logistics network rely on federal funding to meet growing demand, freight railroads operate almost exclusively on self-funded infrastructure. They collectively invest an average of $25 billion every year back into their tracks, equipment, and technology.

A new regulation that compromises rail service would undercut this investment and result in more freight diverting to highways and moving by truck, worsening damage to publicly funded highway infrastructure. It would also set us back in terms of meeting Colorado’s sustainability goals: the amount of freight moving by train every year results in 7.7 million fewer truckloads on Colorado roadways and 2.5 million fewer tons of greenhouse gases. Why impose a new regulation that would result in less freight moving by the most sustainable way to move it over land?

Finally, the regulation would challenge passenger rail operations in Colorado. Amtrak opposed forced access in 2016 because of the potentially disruptive impact to its operations. Today, it is endeavoring to expand service with new funding under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

As Colorado and the nation struggle with complex problems, it makes little sense to pass a rule that constricts rail service, undercuts investment in the rail network, stymies emissions reduction efforts, and further roils an already challenged supply chain.

Patrick Sherry is a research professor, director of the National Center for Intermodal Transportation, and on the board of the Denver Supply Chain & Transportation Institute at the University of Denver.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: New rule would undercut rail efficiency, hinder emissions reductions