He forced his way on a Florida school bus — and then he attacked the driver, cops say

A scary scene played out on a school bus in front of children in Zephyrhills, Florida, this week.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a disturbance on a school bus at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies made contact with Jarrett Farr, 37, who had climbed aboard the vehicle by “forcing the closing door open,” they said.

Farr began to then curse and fight with the driver, striking him on the hand, which knocked his radio over, then spit on his cheek, according to the sheriff’s office.

Florida school bus driver showed up drunk for his shift, then picked up kids, cops say

“The victim was conducting his duties as Pasco County School District bus driver,” according to the affidavit. “The victim brought his bus to a stop to unload students when the defendant entered the bus door without permission.”

The reason for the supect’s alleged attack on the driver is unclear, or if they knew one another.

The incident was witnessed by a student who corroborated the story, authorities say.

The driver suffered “minor injuries” and the bus had about $600 in damage.

Farr was charged with burglary, battery on a school employee and criminal mischief, and taken to Land O Lakes Detention Facility.