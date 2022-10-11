Forcible abduction, sex assault alleged in Blair Township

Oct. 11—TRAVERSE CITY — A 30-year-old Blair Township woman told police she was "forcibly removed" from her residence early Saturday morning and taken to a storage unit where she was sexually assaulted.

Capt. Chris Clark of the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office said Christopher Thomas Blaine from Traverse City, 38, an acquaintance of the woman, has been arrested and jailed on suspicion of first-degree home invasion, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and torture in the case.

The woman told deputies that Thomas entered her home in Blair Township through an unlocked door and gagged, duct-taped and handcuffed her wrists and ankles.

Then he drove her to his storage unit in Blair Township where he sexually assaulted her, she told police.

She said she "was eventually able to talk the suspect into letting her go," according to Clark.

She was evaluated at Munson Medical Center, and treated for the injuries she sustained from the restraints, the police report stated.

While she was at Munson, detectives located Thomas at an apartment he is renting in Traverse City, where he was arrested then taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The case, which is under investigation, has been sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office.

His arraignment was on Monday at 4:30 p.m. through the 86th District Court. The Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office has charged Thomas with one count kidnapping, one count torture, first degree criminal sexual conduct, first degree home invasion and aggravated stalking.

Grand Traverse Count Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg asked the court to deny Thomas bond, because she said he could be a potential flight risk, and for the safety of the woman who he allegedly assaulted.

Moeggenberg said during his arraignment that Thomas previously was convicted of stalking the same woman years ago.

Thomas had plead not guilty to all of the charges.

He was denied bond by Magistrate Tammi Rogers, who presided over the hearing.

His next court appearance will be on Oct. 25.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Traverse City Police Department, Traverse Narcotics Team and Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team.