Ford adds work crew at Michigan plant as it boosts output of EV pickup

FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured at the Ford Motor Co plant in Genk

DEARBORN, Mich. (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday said it added a third work crew at an assembly plant near Detroit as it boosts production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The U.S. automaker said it added 250 jobs in November at its Rouge plant in Dearborn, Michigan, as a result of the additional crew.

Ford previously said it was targeting annual production of 150,000 Lightning electric pickups by the fall of 2023.

(Reporting by Joseph White in Dearborn, Michigan; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)

