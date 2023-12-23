Ford Airport full of travelers as holidays approach

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With just a few days until Christmas, airports across the country will see large crowds over the next 48 hours.

On Friday, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport saw large groups of people, either arriving or getting ready to fly out for their holiday vacations.

Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway

From Dec. 22 until Jan. 3, officials with the airport say they are expecting more than 190,000 travelers, with top travel destinations including Orlando, Punta Gorda, Tampa, Clearwater and Phoenix.

On Friday, many travelers told News 8 they are heading to the Sunshine State: Florida.

“We are going to Lakeland area, which is training home of the Detroit Tigers,” Ivan Enriquez said. “Just going to relax, see the family and just get away from the cold.”

The Baaremans told News 8 they are “excited to get out of the snowy weather.”

“Although it’s not really snowy, it will be nice to get out in the sun,” they said.

Christmas travel forecast: Rain and warm temperatures ahead

The Ford Airport isn’t the only airport expecting big crowds this holiday season. AAA predicts about 207,000 Michiganders will be flying this holiday season, adding that this is the busiest airports have been in 20 years.

However, the Ford Airport tends to see TSA wait times no longer than 30 minutes.

“I love it. You just walk in and go,” Lisa Gurney said.

Another traveler was surprised that the wait was “actually not bad.”

TSA urges holiday flyers to keep their presents unwrapped

But people weren’t just heading out of West Michigan on Friday. Lots of people were visiting, too — like Bryce Sack, along with his wife and two kids.

“Just spending time with the people we don’t always get to see and celebrating the season with our little kids,” Sack said. “Coming back to see Grandma and Grandpa.”

If you plan on heading out this holiday season, TSA is also urging people to keep those gifts unwrapped and to pack patience, as wait times and crowds could be larger than normal.

