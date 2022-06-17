Ford among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 9 through 16, including a Ford recall involving 2,925,968 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Cadillac

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2022 Cadillac XT6 vehicles. The brake fluid reservoir cap may be missing the warning label. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems." 235 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2022 GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado vehicles equipped with a manual passenger seat. The front passenger seat may have a hook attachment that was not properly welded, allowing it to separate from the inboard track of the seat frame. 1,534 units are affected. Read more

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2022 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD vehicles. The pressure-sensor fitting of the primary hydraulic brake line assembly may not be tightened correctly, which could result in a brake fluid leak. 39 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 F-Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F600, and 2023 E-Series vehicles. In addition, certain 2016 E-Series, 2017 and 2019 F-450, 2021 F-350, and 2021 Transit vehicles that received a reprinted label are also included in this recall. The Safety Certification Labels are missing the tire size, rim type, and tire pressure values for both the front and rear axles. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 110, "Tire Selection and Rim", and 120, "Wheels and Rims-Other Than Passenger Cars." 5,247 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain four-door 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles. The passenger-side rear door may be opened from inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position. 53,103 units are affected. Read more

Story continues

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The high voltage battery main contactors may overheat. 48,924 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles. The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. 2,925,968 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Mustang vehicles equipped with 5.0L engines and manual transmissions. The Powertrain Control Module (PCM) may broadcast an unintended faulted signal to the modules controlling the reverse camera, reverse light, and driver assist features, which may disable all of these functions. 25,032 units are affected. Read more

GMC

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2022 GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado vehicles equipped with a manual passenger seat. The front passenger seat may have a hook attachment that was not properly welded, allowing it to separate from the inboard track of the seat frame. 1,534 units are affected. Read more

Honda

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2020 CR-V vehicles. The clip for the absorber inside the fuel tank was not secured properly and may detach, which can cause an inaccurate fuel gauge reading. 212 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Taycan vehicles. A software error could cause the center screen (including rearview camera image) and the touch control panel remain to black directly after the ignition is activated. Also, the Real-Top-View (including rearview camera image) could display a flickering image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 12,490 units are affected. Read more

Volvo

Volvo Trucks North America (Volvo Trucks) is recalling certain 2022-2023 VN tractor trailers. The steering gears may have been assembled incorrectly, which can cause the gear to fracture. 1,632 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford among vehicle recalls this week