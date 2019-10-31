Ford and autoworkers union reach tentative agreement on labor contract in three days

DETROIT – The UAW and Ford Motor Co. reached a tentative labor agreement late Wednesday, the union said.

Ford union local leaders said they've been told to prepare for a UAW National Ford Council meeting in Dearborn on Friday.

Negotiating teams led by Rory Gamble, vice president of the UAW Ford Department, and Bill Dirksen, Ford's vice president of labor affairs, achieved agreement rapidly after starting discussion "in earnest" Monday on economic issues. Contract talks with the Detroit Three shifted to Ford after GM workers, who went on strike for six weeks, ratified their deal on Friday.

This proposed contract will cover 55,000 hourly Ford autoworkers in the United States, the most of the domestic automakers.

“Our national negotiators elected by their local unions have voted unanimously to recommend to the UAW-Ford National Council the proposed tentative agreement,” Gamble said in a prepared statement. “Our negotiating team worked diligently during the General Motors strike to maintain productive negotiations with Ford."

Gamble said they were not commenting or releasing full details until the council leaders meet and review the details.

Ford's ratification bonus is expected to be less than the $11,000 GM workers got after their strike. Given the quickness of the settlement, it's likely Ford accepted the terms to give temporary workers a path to regular employment and many other provisions negotiated with GM.

“The pattern bargaining strategy has been a very effective approach for UAW and its members to secure economic gains around salary, benefits and secured over $6 billion in major product investments in American facilities, creating and retaining over 8,500 jobs for our communities,” he said.

In pattern bargaining, the GM deal became a template for talks with Ford and, finally, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

After the UAW Ford Council members have an opportunity to review the deal, they vote on sending it to members for ratification. Workers then have an opportunity to review the contract and vote on whether to approve it, said UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg.

In a prepared statement, Ford's Dirksen confirmed that "the UAW and Ford have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a four-year contract. Further details will be provided at a later date."

UAW officials meet with the press on March 13, 2019 at Cobo Center prior to the start of wage negotiations with the Detroit 3. Pictured from left to right: Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry, President Gary Jones, and vice presidents Terry Dittes (top negotiator with GM), Cindy Estrada (top negotiator for FCA) and a seated Rory Gamble (top negotiator for Ford). More

The deal unfolded in talks at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, following the brutal negotiations with GM. GM and its UAW workers clashed over wage increases, the use of temporary workers and what the company will invest in U.S. plants over the four-year life of the contract.

Health care costs were a key issue, with Ford spending $1 billion a year to cover hourly workers. People with knowledge of the talks said from the start that Ford would not seek to add to health care costs for workers or diminish quality of care but, rather, seek to creatively contain company expense.

Top wage: $32.32 an hour

Ford’s workforce composition is closer to that of GM, whereas Fiat Chrysler has more temporary and a higher percentage of in-progression workers with an eight-year "grow-in" period for full-time workers to reach top wages. Overall, FCA has a younger workforce. The period to reach top pay was cut in half to four years in the GM contract, and the top wage set at $32.32.

Harley Shaiken, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley who specializes in labor and the global economy said, "No question, Ford has the best relationship with the UAW of any of the Detroit Three automakers."