Ford-Backed Self-Driving Startup Argo AI Mulling IPO This Year

Keith Naughton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Argo AI, the self-driving startup backed by Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, is considering going public as soon as this year, according to people familiar with its plans.

Bryan Salesky, Argo’s co-founder, told employees in an all-hands meeting April 1 the company is looking to boost its funding as it comes closer to commercializing its self-driving technology, said the people, who asked not to be identified revealing internal discussions. Ford, which invested $1 billion in Argo in 2017, plans to roll out robo-taxis and driverless delivery pods in 2022.

Argo had a market value of more than $7 billion when Volkswagen completed its $2.6 billion investment in the company last July. VW, the world’s top-selling automaker, plans to put self-driving vehicles on the road later this decade.

As the technology comes closer to reality, major players, such as Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo, General Motor Co.’s Cruise and Amazon.com-backed Aurora Innovation Inc., are expected to consider public offerings to meet growing financing needs. Chinese autonomous truck startup TuSimple Inc. just revealed its intention to sell shares in an IPO. Driverless truck startup Plus is in talks with special purpose acquisition companies for a merger, a route several electric vehicle firms have used to go public.

For Argo, the timing is right because it is in the advanced stages of developing its technology, with tests running in six cities including Miami, a new lidar guidance system and a clear path to commercialization through partnerships with two of the world’s largest automakers, the people said.

The startup is still working out specifics with its automotive partners and it’s not clear if will do a traditional IPO or merge with a SPAC, the people said. And plans could slip into next year, the people said.

‘Financial Runway’

“We have a solid financial runway due to investments from our partners Ford and Volkswagen, but we have always said that we’re open to additional partnerships or investment opportunities to further accelerate our growth,” Argo said in a statement.

The Information reported earlier on Argo’s plans to go public.

Salesky, who helped start the Google self-driving car project that became Waymo, co-founded Argo in late 2016 with Peter Rander, an alumni of Uber Technologies Inc.’s autonomous auto operations. Salesky has expressed interest in tying up with an Asian automaker to give Argo reach into all major regions.

“We’ve got a strong global player, strong in Europe with VW and Ford being strong in the U.S.,” Salesky said in 2019 as the VW deal was being announced. “A third player is absolutely possible.”

Argo’s workforce has grown to 1,300 and it now has operations in the U.S. and Germany.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro Zone’s Crunch Quarter for Crisis Recovery Is Starting

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s stuttering efforts to overcome the coronavirus crisis may finally be about to reach a turning point.After a troubled start to its vaccination drive, progress on ramping up inoculations in the second quarter will determine whether the euro area can finally shake off the worst economic turmoil in living memory or languish further behind its peers.Three months of tentative immunizations recently forced more optimistic forecasters from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to UBS Group AG to cut growth outlooks for 2021. At the same time, the prospect of real progress during the current quarter is making comparatively cautious projections for the region now seem achievable.That still won’t be easy. Success will require authorities to administer millions of jabs every week while battling resurgent outbreaks that have triggered renewed lockdowns. France is poised to enter a renewed phase of restrictions.“The base case is that, if vaccinations progress and the weather gets better, things will improve,” said Dirk Schumacher an economist at Natixis in Frankfurt. “Given the level of pent-up demand, this should ignite solid growth rates. If infection dynamics keep rising and there’s a complete shutdown, of course this is not going to happen.”Read more: Lane Says Pandemic Shock Only First Step of ECB’s ChallengeA second-quarter turnaround would already mean a costly delay inflicted by the European Union’s flawed procurement of vaccines, patchy delivery and a sluggish rollout. Barely 10% of EU residents have received at least one dose, little more than a third of the U.S. tally.This is “short of what we had expected,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.Those failures meant more extensive lockdowns, hurting growth. More optimistic forecasters have downgraded outlooks for 2021, including JPMorgan Chase, which now sees 5.3% growth instead of 5.8%, and Deutsche Bank, whose prediction fell to 4.6% from 5.6%.Economists have reassessed their view of the second quarter too. This week, Germany’s Ifo institute, Italy’s Istat and Switzerland’s KOF halved their prediction for expansion to 1.5% from 3% foreseen in December.“The further extension of lockdown measures will leave an imprint on activity in the second quarter, although the vaccination campaigns are expected to gain traction in the coming weeks,” ECB chief economist Philip Lane said in blog post on Thursday.France’s latest restrictions shouldn’t have a significant impact on the country’s growth forecast if they are lifted in early May, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said. The institution will publish its conclusions on April 13.Building momentum behind Europe’s immunization push has cemented confidence in an eventual pickup. Bloomberg Economics even raised its growth outlook for the year to 4.4%.“By the end of May, those who really need a shot should have had one, and the euro-area economy is likely to be reopening,” economists Jamie Rush, Maeva Cousin and David Powell said in a report. “We therefore expect activity to rebound swiftly.”That view chimes with that of the ECB, whose central scenario is for expansion of 1.7% in the second quarter, setting the foundations for a recovery. Policy makers predict a 4% expansion for the year as a whole, driven by a sudden scale-up in vaccinations.“I would certainly hope that the economy is going to pick up, that there will be a turnaround in the months to come,” Lagarde said.A vaccination breakthrough is no longer a remote prospect. More than 200 million doses should belatedly reach the EU this month and next, and France just marked a milestone of 1 million jabs within three days.Savings SplurgeHope of progress can be seen in improving confidence, with the European Commission’s measure of economic sentiment reaching levels last recorded before the pandemic.Such optimism would see the scale-up of vaccinations facilitate lockdown loosening, permitting some outdoor reopening of consumer-facing businesses as warmer weather arrives, creating conditions for a hoard of extra savings estimated by Barclays Plc at 600 billion euros ($706 billion) to be spent, stimulating growth.The second quarter could yet fizzle. Delivery delays and vaccine skepticism could disrupt efforts, and unprecedented quick mass immunizations might yet prove too ambitious. Some outbreaks are even worsening.“If there’s a new mutation that’s immune against our vaccines, and lockdowns are in place throughout the year, that would be a real game changer,” said Daniel Hartmann, chief economist at Bantleon Bank AG in Zug, Switzerland.Doubts also surround the EU’s 750 billion-euro recovery fund designed to support the pickup. Spending plans are still being submitted for disbursements to start from the middle of the year. Germany’s top court has also put the law authorizing the nation’s participation on hold to consider a legal challenge.Villeroy said on Wednesday that European nations need to “walk our talk” by urgently implementing the plan.Policy makers know another recovery delay would mean yet more lost output, with economic scarring. But for now, they take comfort knowing the crisis can’t last forever.“Multiple vaccines brought the long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel,” ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said last week. “The sources of uncertainty then shifted from whether the crisis can be contained, to when we can expect a return to normality.”(Updates with Villeroy comment in 11th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Shows Confidence in Economic Recovery With Oil-Supply Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ expressed growing confidence in the global economic recovery by agreeing to increase oil production gradually in the coming months.Before Thursday’s meeting, the cartel had been widely expected to maintain its cautious stance by rolling over the current supply cuts, just as it did last month. Yet Saudi Arabia and its allies showed they are more convinced now that fuel demand is on a firmer footing after a yearlong beating from the coronavirus.As countries like the U.S. rapidly expand their vaccination programs, there are growing signals that the oil market is healing. Last week, American refiners processed the most crude since the pandemic started as they prepared for a surge in driving and flying.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns, demand indicators from China remain strong. The global seven-day average of commercial flights taking off each day hit on a post-pandemic high of 77,708 on Wednesday, according to data from Flightradar24.“Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the opening session of the OPEC+ videoconference.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will add more than 2 million barrels a day to world oil supplies from May to July. That will restore about a quarter of the crude they are still withholding after making deep cuts a year ago in response to the pandemic.With oil prices firmly above $60 a barrel, the group has been under pressure to open the taps. Other commodity costs have also been soaring, leaving central banks from the U.S. to China grappling with the risk of higher inflation just as their governments are pouring trillions of dollars into fiscal stimulus.Major consumers including America and India have been calling on OPEC+ to keep prices under control. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm phoned her Saudi counterpart on the eve of the cartel’s meeting to highlight the importance of affordable energy. Prince Abdulaziz told reporters that they didn’t discuss the oil market.The 23-nation coalition will boost output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and increase by 450,000 barrels a day in July, Prince Abdulaziz told reporters after the meeting. On top of that, Saudi Arabia will roll back its voluntary extra 1 million barrel-a day cut, adding 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July, he said.“OPEC+ agreed today to cautiously increase production quotas,” Ann-Louise Hittle, Wood Mackenzie Ltd.’s vice president of macro oils, said in a note. “The agreement is supportive of oil prices, yet should also help avoid a sharp spike upward as oil demand picks up.”Brent crude rose after the decision, climbing 3.2% to $64.75 a barrel in London.Testing TimesThe Saudi minister said OPEC+ was now “testing” the market, and has the opportunity to reverse course if necessary at its next meeting on April 28.As the world’s largest crude exporter, the kingdom has an unrivaled overview of the health of the global economy. Its state-owned company, Aramco, has visibility of oil demand two months in advance -- the time period in which it informally receives orders from global refiners. So the decision to increase production indicates that Riyadh is seeing sufficient demand for the supplies it will restore in May and June.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening session.For the last two months, Russia and Kazakhstan have been boosting their output while everyone else in the group kept theirs unchanged or cut even deeper. Thursday’s agreement was also an effort to diminish the internal strains this policy was causing.Abu Dhabi was becoming increasingly unhappy at the preferential treatment received by one of the group’s most powerful members, a delegate said. Now, all members get to share the benefits of the demand recovery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barclays Bond Deal Shows Limits to Vow on Financing Prison Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Two years ago, Barclays Plc joined a chorus of major banks announcing that they would no longer provide new financing to private prison companies, whose model of profiting from incarceration has drawn controversy for years.But the bank is now poised to raise $634 million for Alabama lockups to be built and owned by carceral giant CoreCivic Inc.Barclays is the lead underwriter for a bond issue scheduled to be sold through the Public Finance Authority, an agency in Wisconsin set up to rent its access to the municipal-debt market. In this case, the debt is being sold on behalf of an entity fully owned by Tennessee-based CoreCivic. The proceeds will be used to build two new prisons to be leased and staffed by the Alabama Department of Corrections.While Barclays isn’t directly lending to CoreCivic, the bond deal illustrates just how entangled private prison companies remain in the financial system and the limits to banks’ pledges to avoid them.“At the direction of the State of Alabama, Barclays has worked alongside the state’s representatives and advisors to finance the procurement of two new correction facilities that will be leased and operated by the Alabama Department of Corrections for the entire term of the financing,” the bank said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg News. “The commitment we made in 2019 not to finance private prison companies remains in place.”After facing pressure from Democrats in Washington and prison reform activists to sever ties with the industry amid heightened use of immigrant detention centers under former President Donald Trump, Barclays in 2019 joined Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. in saying that it would stop providing new financing to private prison companies. The London-based bank said in 2019 it would allow a then-existent credit facility to expire.​​Alabama officials have said the deal with CoreCivic will help it improve conditions within its prison system after the state and its corrections department was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2020 for failing to protect male prisoners from violence and unsanitary conditions. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in an emailed statement that the lawsuit disregarded the “immense progress” that the state has made in improving its prisons.“Leasing and operating new, modern correctional facilities without raising taxes or incurring debt is without question the most fiscally responsible decision for our state,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in a February statement on the lease agreements with CoreCivic. “We are improving public safety, providing better living and working conditions, and accommodating inmate rehabilitation all while protecting the immediate and long-term interests of the taxpayers.”The $634 million of bonds, for which Barclays is serving as the lead underwriter, won’t be considered CoreCivic debt. They’re being issued for Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, which is 100%-owned by CoreCivic, which is listed in the prospectus as the project’s sponsor. The new prisons will be leased and staffed by Alabama’s corrections department.A spokesperson for the Alabama governor’s office declined to comment on Barclays’ involvement in the deal, and a representative for CoreCivic directed a request for comment to the bank.Another $215.6 million in debt may also be sold through a private placement, according to offering documents. The deal was outlined to investors in a March 31-dated roadshow presentation by CoreCivic executives, including Chief Executive Officer Damon Hininger, and Barclays bankers.Lease payments made by Alabama will be used to pay off the debt. The corrections department has agreed to prioritize the lease payments above all other obligations to the extent allowed by law, according to the investor roadshow. Through state appropriations, the Alabama corrections department has committed to make payments that will cover outstanding debt service obligations in the case of an instance like a lessor default.Because of the state’s commitments under the lease agreement, the bonds are expected to receive an investment-grade credit rating, according to a person familiar with the matter. The bond sale is scheduled to price later this month.Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn said in a statement in February that the facilities would provide a safer environment to deliver “effective, evidence-based rehabilitative programming” to people who are incarcerated.“Leasing, staffing, and operating modernized prison infrastructure that is owned and strictly maintained by the private sector minimizes our short- and long-term risk for an initiative of this necessary magnitude,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Air Canada Drops Transat Takeover After Battle With Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Air Canada dropped its takeover of vacation operator Transat AT Inc. because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve the deal on acceptable terms.Canada’s largest airline said it offered a “significant package of remedies” to satisfy the European Commission’s concerns that the merger would reduce competition on flights between EU countries and Canada.“It has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the currently offered remedy package,” Air Canada said in a statement Friday. The Montreal-based airline said “providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise Air Canada’s ability to compete internationally.”Air Canada agreed to buy Transat, one of Canada’s biggest sellers of vacation packages, in June 2019 and later raised its bid to C$18 a share to win over recalcitrant shareholders and seal a friendly deal. After the coronavirus pandemic struck, the companies agree to revise the deal to C$5 a share in cash or Air Canada stock, valuing Transat at about C$200 million ($159 million).Justifying its stance, the European Commission said the combination would have resulted in higher prices and reduced choice for travelers, adding that it wouldn’t relax merger conditions because of the pandemic.“Markets should remain dynamic and competitive when travelers will again be able to fly over the Atlantic for holidays or to visit their beloved ones,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition commissioner said in a statement.Transat said it will now examine alternatives, including staying independent. It’s also free to hold discussions with other suitors, including Pierre Karl Peladeau’s Gestion MTRHP Inc., which had made an offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau is a media and cable executive who controls Quebecor Inc. and a former separatist politician in the majority French-speaking province. In a statement Friday, said his offer is still valid. He later told LCN Channel he hasn’t had any contact with Transat yet.“It’s an outstanding brand that Quebeckers have affection for,” Peladeau said on LCN. “It was, and remains, my wish for this company to stay in the Quebec air transport landscape, for headquarters to stay here in Quebec, in Montreal, and for jobs to continue benefiting the Quebec economy.”Transat needs money. Its business model is focused on selling vacation packages to Canadians to visit sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer. But in January, Canada shut down all direct flights to Mexico and Caribbean countries on concerns about new variants of Covid-19. Transat has a C$250 million credit facility that expires June 30.The company said last month it would need at least C$500 million in long-term financing if the Air Canada deal falls through and is exploring an emergency government loan. Discussions for financing “are in an advanced stage and Transat’s management is confident that a satisfactory financing will be secured in the coming weeks,” Transat said in a statement Friday.Air Canada has to pay a C$12.5 million termination fee.(Updates with statement from Peladeau beginning in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 12 most anticipated new cars and trucks of 2020: These upcoming vehicles are ones to watch

    Electric vehicles from General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Rivian, Volkswagen and Porsche make our list of most anticipated new cars and trucks of 2020.

  • Tesla hits record car deliveries despite chip shortage hitting production

    Tesla has exceeded Wall Street expectations and more than doubled its car deliveries in the first quarter of the year, brushing off chip and battery shortages and looming electric car rivals. Elon Musk’s electric car company delivered a record breaking 185,000 cars in the first quarter, traditionally a quieter period for the company. Deliveries were up from 84,000 the year before and were above the 180,570 delivered in the fourth quarter of last year. It only produced its cheaper Model 3 and Model Y cars in the quarter, and delivered just 2,020 of its more expensive Model S sedans and Model X SUVs, which the company is overhauling as it focuses on its mass-market vehicles. Tesla said: “We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. “The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production.” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, described the results as a “drop the mic” moment which “defied the sceptics and bears”. Mr Ives said: “With a green tidal wave kicked off by Biden this week in the US, and global electric vehicle demand skyrocketing going after a $5 trillion total addressable market over the next decade, we believe these delivery numbers are a paradigm and sentiment shifter for the space going forward.” The surprise results came as rivals accelerated into what is becoming an increasingly congested electric car market. Last month Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric crossover trumped Tesla sales, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. Meanwhile Nio, Tesla’s biggest rival in China, announced sales of 20,060 cars in the first quarter, above forecasts. The industry is suffering from a semiconductor shortage which has affected production of electrical devices from gaming consoles to smartphones, and caused Tesla to temporarily halt production at its plant in Fremont, California. A drought in Taiwan has hit production at the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC, and a surge in demand for home electronics demand thanks to Covid-19, has crippled car production around the world. Ford and General Motors have shut down factories and sent workers home, according to reports meanwhile Toyota, Audi, Mazda and Nissan have slashed production forecasts. Morgan Stanley warned in February of its “increasing concern” over a possible battery shortage that could blight the electric car market for years. “From our perspective, at least, we’d say the chances of there not being a material shortage of battery cell capacity relative to demand is remote,” Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas wrote in an email to investors.

  • US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

    The U.S. government's road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood. Details of the probes, which cover nearly 215,000 vehicles, were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website. The largest investigation covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

  • Tesla may be losing its electric-vehicle crown as Ford's Mustang Mach-E sales heat up

    Ford's new Mustang Mach-E accounted for nearly all of Tesla's market-share losses in February, and on Thursday Ford released new sales figures.

  • Ford’s Shelby GT500 Is Winning Again

    Ford and Shelby American completely out-did themselves for the 2020 model year.

  • GameStop’s Hiring Spree Will Continue

    The company said this week that its chief merchandising officer is leaving. That is the latest move in an executive shake-up that is expected to continue.

  • 5 Top Semiconductor Fab Stocks to Invest in During the Global Chip Shortage

    Lingering aftereffects of the U.S.-China trade war, the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme winter weather in Texas, and a surge in demand for all things digital have combined to cause a global shortage of semiconductors. Top names in the semiconductor fabrication industry include Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Samsung, and privately owned GlobalFoundries.

  • Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

    ACTING CHIEF OF U.S. CAPITOL POLICE YOGANANDA PITTMAN: "It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries." A somber day in Washington, D.C. on Friday, after another attack on the U.S. Capitol building, this time resulting in the death of 18-year Capitol police veteran William Evans. Another officer was taken to a hospital due to injuries. Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, described what happened after a motorist rammed a vehicle into Capitol police and crashed into a protective barrier."At such time the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol Police officers, at which time U.S. Capitol Police officers fired upon the suspect. At this time, the suspect has been pronounced deceased." The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, named the suspect as Noah Green.Officials have initially ruled out terrorism as a reason for the attack as the investigation begins. The incident comes less than 3 months after January's insurrection rocked the nation's capital with scenes of the outmatched Capitol Police tussling against thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump. With those memories fresh in mind, police sprung to action on Friday... and National Guard troops, on duty since the January attack, were quickly deployed - heavily armed and in riot gear.Members of Congress were not in Washington on Friday. They were on recess for the Easter holiday. In a statement, President Joe Biden said he was heartbroken to hear an officer was killed, and he ordered the White House flags to be lowered to half-mast.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the same at the Capitol... in honor of the slain officer.

  • Is Amazon stock silly cheap?

    Why this widely followed Wall Street analyst says now is the time to buy Amazon's stock.

  • The World This Week: Biden’s $2 Trillion ‘Paradigm Shift’

    France 24On Friday’s The World This Week, The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines and The Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Dalton discussed President Joe Biden’s monumental infrastructure bill—describing the plan as a potential $2 trillion sign of a “paradigm shift” in the way Americans view government spending.“During the financial crisis of 2008, America passed a 700-something billion dollar stimulus package and everyone thought that was huge,” said Dalton. “But this is 2 trillion dollars. It’s almost a paradigm shift in the way America thinks about macroeconomics.”Dalton argued that the bill has the potential to shift America’s perception of the government’s inability to rectify economic inequity, and pointed to the U.S.’s long history of underinvesting in infrastructure.“One of the main reasons for that is because of the philosophy that president Reagan embodied, which is ‘the government is the problem, not the solution’,” Dalton said. “Now people understand that maybe government can be the solution.”Nico Hines remarked on the undeniable similarities between Biden’s new plan and the policies championed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the form of the Green New Deal, which many on the right viewed viewed as radical. “[Biden] put his big, friendly old, appeal-to-everybody… stamp on it,” said Hines, who described the bill as “effectively the same” as “what was being dismissed as a radical crazy progressive agenda.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Coinbase Goes Public April 14: What You Need To Know

    Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, will be listed on Nasdaq on April 14 after receiving official approval from the SEC. What Happened: The company will offer 114.9 million shares as part of the direct listing and will be the first crypto exchange to go public in the United States. The anticipated event was originally scheduled to take place in March, but the company announced last month it would be postponing the listing to April without disclosing any reasons for the delay. On Thursday, Coinbase announced that the proposed direct listing of its Class A Common Stock was declared effective by the SEC on April 1, and shares would begin trading under the Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN” on April 14. Why It Matters: Coinbase has 43 million users in over 100 countries across the globe. In a private market auction earlier this year, shares reportedly traded between $350 and $375, implying a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 and $100 billion. The company later updated a filing with the SEC, disclosing an average share price of $343.58 at the private market auction, which the Nasdaq will likely use as a reference price ahead of the company’s direct listing. The cryptocurrency exchange, which reported $1.3 billion in revenue and $322 million in profit in 2020 alone, largely depends on the fees from active cryptocurrency traders on its platform. On that front, the timing couldn’t be better for Coinbase as retail demand for crypto doesn’t appear to be waning. Crypto markets looked poised for another leg up, as the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was back above $60,000 at the time of writing, and most altcoins trading higher as well. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, geared towards a new all-time high as it traded above $2000 at press time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Weeknd Drops His Exclusive NFT Collection, And Only One Person Will Have Access To His Unreleased SongOne Tweet Is All It Takes – Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin's Price Up 30% In Minutes Again© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Seduced by Archegos' growth, Nomura took a chance on Hwang comeback

    U.S. investor Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang was looking for a second chance on Wall Street after falling from grace and shutting his multibillion-dollar hedge fund firm. Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc gave him one. Nomura had previously had a relationship with Hwang's Tiger Asia Management LLC before the investment firm shut down in 2012 after being punished by U.S. and Hong Kong regulators over insider trading of Chinese stocks.

  • Is Coca-Cola 'Drinkable' Right Now?

    A Real Money reader emailed me about Coca-Cola Co. asking whether the technical picture has changed from when I visited the stock on Jan. 6. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of KO, below, we can see an "odd" picture. Prices have continued to firm and are now trading above the rising 50-day moving average line as well as above the bullish 200-day moving average line.

  • Tesla Q1 Deliveries Beat Forecasts Despite Gains From Rivals

    Tesla's Q1 deliveries easily beat estimates Friday, despite the growing number of electric vehicle competitors.

  • SPAC Called 5G Edge Wants to Go Public Under Ticker ‘ARK’

    (Bloomberg) -- Blank-check companies appear to be getting creative to stick out in a market now hundreds deep.One special purpose acquisition company, the New York-based 5G Edge Acquisition Corp., filed the paperwork to go public earlier this week seeking to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ARK”, strikingly similar to Cathie Wood’s popular ARK ETF tickers.The company didn’t respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Ticker confusion among investors is not new in the stock market. It’s existed for decades. But the recent rush into the market by inexperienced retail investors chasing quick gains has created some particularly memorable episodes of ticker confusion during the pandemic.For instance, Signal Advance Inc., a tiny medical device company, surged more than 5,000% in the three trading days after Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted “Use Signal,” apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. In another one, the popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. has resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol “ZOOM” with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to “ZTNO”.Read more: Musk Helps Spur Device Maker’s 5,100% Rally on Ticker MixupWood’s Ark Investment Management pushed back when SPAC Ark Global Acquisition Corp., which has no affiliation to Wood nor her firm, began trading.Cathie Wood’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.5G Edge touts its management team’s experience in technology, media and telecommunications businesses and may seek out potential businesses to merge with in that sector, including those in software, fixed and wireless communications but not exclusive to 5G-related businesses, the filing said. The company did not immediately respond to a telephone call requesting comment.Some $717 million flowed into the $23 billion flagship Ark Innovation ETF, which trades under the ticker “ARKK” on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It and another Ark ETF added around $1 billion in a single day this week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor on down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” They added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr.—“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage over Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile, especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. While the COPA initially said the bodycam footage could not be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them from sharing videos of minor victims, the agency said Friday the footage will be made public. “COPA has determined that certain provisions of state law intended to protect the confidentiality of juvenile records do not prohibit the agency’s release of material related to its investigation,” the agency said in a statement. It added that the act “does not bar publication of the body-worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date.”Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.