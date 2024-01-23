Ford begins $50,000 buyout offers for skilled, production UAW members

UAW-represented factory workers at Ford Motor Co. have begun receiving $50,000 buyout offers under the company’s 2024 retirement incentive program.

The window for eligible employees to sign up for the special program began Monday and runs through March 1, Ford spokeswoman Jessica Enoch confirmed to the Detroit Free Press.

The program will provide a gross (pre-tax) lump-sum incentive payment of $50,000 for eligible skilled trade and production employees who retire during 2024, she said. There is no limit to the number of eligible employees who may participate.

To qualify, union members must have:

30 years of service at any age, or

55 years old with 10 years of service, or

65 years old with 1 year of service

To be consistent with company precedent, Enoch said, the Dearborn automaker will extend the $50,000 buyout offer to UAW-represented employees who retired between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22.

She declined to provide any numbers related to current or future buyouts related to the UAW contract. Enoch told the Free Press that 2024 is the only buyout planned for these workers during this union contract.

The UAW negotiated this buyout program for all Detroit Three automakers but each company has different requirements and details. For example, Stellantis is offering a second lump sum buyout in 2026 and Ford said it is not.

Payments at Ford will begin in March after the application window closes, Enoch said. After that, payments will be made four to six weeks after an eligible employee’s retirement date, Enoch said.

For employees who sign up and are approved for the program, retirement dates will range between Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2024, she said. Retirement dates are generally the first day of the month. In limited instances, an employee’s retirement date might take into account operational needs at their manufacturing plant, Enoch said.

'Very significant' interest in buyouts

Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862 that represents the Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant, told the Free Press on Tuesday that hundreds of Ford workers from Kentucky Truck have expressed interest in taking the buyout with many having left already. He estimated the total eligible there would be close to 1,200 by the end of 2024.

"They're notifying the company in large numbers that they want to retire," Dunn said. "I was told there were 20 skilled tradesmen in labor relations inquiring about the retirement package. This not only impacts production, it impacts skilled trades. This affects everything. There's a lot of planning involved."

Dunn led an estimated 9,000 Kentucky Truck members to the picket line last fall during the contentious contract negotiations with the Detroit Three, hitting Ford especially hard with a shutdown of Super Duty production. Ford was the first to make a deal with the UAW.

This, Dunn said, is a natural work life cycle for many seasoned hourly workers who have spent more than three decades with the automaker. Ford made a big hiring push in 1993 to meet demand for the work trucks that have become an essential revenue stream for the company, he said.

Dunn said worker interest in buyouts overall is "very significant," including an additional few hundred at Louisville Assembly.

As a result, Ford workers hired over the past six to eight years and waiting for better positions will move into new jobs, Dunn explained. "It's a natural progression. When I hired in, people were on the night shift for 10 to 12 years."

While Dunn has been at Ford 30 years, he doesn't plan to retire just yet, he said.

No more 4 a.m. starts

Jim Bazylewicz, 57, of Flat Rock, retired on Jan. 1 as a material handlers from the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where he helped build the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Now, Bazylewicz said, he's headed back to the plant to finish his paperwork to get the $50,000 buyout.

"It's kind of weird after doing the same thing for 31 years," he told the Free Press. "The day isn't where you get up at 4 a.m. and have to worry about getting up the next day. You can do things at your own pace, when you want and however you want."

After working in Flat Rock and Dearborn on everything from the Mustang to the classic F-150 to the Lightning electric pickup, including a period as a team leader, Bazylewicz has transitioned to a whole new role. He teaches diversity in the workplace and principles of management at Lansing Community College, and he was just hired this year to teach business at Henry Ford College in Dearborn.

"It's exciting, to start a new chapter in your life," he said.

Status update on Stellantis, GM

Meanwhile, Stellantis confirmed earlier this month that the maker of Jeep, Chrysler, Ram and Fiat vehicles had extended its special $50,000 buyout offer through December 2024 and employees had already begun receiving it.

As of Tuesday, General Motors did not yet have the dates set yet for its $50,000 buyout offer, said GM spokesman Kevin Kelly.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ford begins $50,000 buyout offers for skilled, production UAW members