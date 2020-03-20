Ford to bring forward UK summer shutdown due to coronavirus

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Ford will bring forward part of the summer shutdown for its British engine plants to Easter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ford will temporarily stop production from Mar. 23 at its London site and from the end of Mar 25 at its Welsh facility.

"Due to the dramatic impact this ongoing crisis is having on the European market and the supplier industry, we have decided to bring forward part of the summer shutdown period for our UK operations to the Easter period," Ford said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton/Guy Faulconbridge)