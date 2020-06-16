Ford is bringing back the beastly Mustang Mach 1 special edition for the first time in 17 years — check out the newest horse in the stable

Ford

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is back after a 17-year hiatus.

It's a performance-focused, special-edition Mustang that slots below the Shelby GT350.

Ford didn't announce how many Mach 1s it would make or how much they would cost.

The Mach 1 will be available at US dealerships in spring 2021.

Digging deep into its heritage roots, Ford announced the return of the Mach 1 moniker after a 17-year hiatus with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 on Tuesday.

The car, a limited special edition based on the current-gen Ford Mustang, isn't just an appearance package, though that's included too. No, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is packed nose to tail with performance goodies.

Let's start with the engine. The Mach 1 uses a version of the 5.0-liter, cross-plane crank V8 that's found in the Mustang GT, but tuned to put out a claimed 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque like the current Bullitt Mustang.

Beyond that, Ford fitted the new Mach 1 with features found on the high-performance Shelby GT350 and GT500.

The Mach 1 comes with either a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. But, if you elect to row your own gears, you're in for a treat: Ford gave it the Tremec six-speed lifted directly from the GT350. It's a crisp, snappy, and short-throwing thing — a joy to drive.

The rear-end aerodynamics — rear axle cooling system, lower diffuser, swing spoiler, and Gurney flap — are all sourced from the mighty GT500.

In a press conference, Ford's Mustang Vehicle Integration Supervisor Nick Terzes called the new Mach 1 "the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang there is."

Keep reading to find out what else is cool about the 2021 Mustang Mach 1.

The first Ford Mustang Mach 1 debuted in 1969 and went on to set 295 speed and endurance records at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The 2021 Mach 1 is based on the current-generation Ford Mustang.

It uses Ford’s 5.0-liter Coyote engine that’s found in the Mustang GT and Bullitt.

It’s also a slightly retuned version of the Bullitt engine and puts out a claimed 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

