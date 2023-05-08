Ford Bronco Future Model Rumors Are All Over

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

But what will Ford actually make?

There’s no denying the Ford Bronco is hot these days, except maybe if you’re a Jeep Wrangler diehard. Demand has been so intense for the off-roader that Ford at one point was offering $2,500 for Bronco reservation holders to switch to another vehicle. With that kind of popularity comes more variants, or at least that’s what the rumor mill says.

Way back, we covered how Ford’s plan moving forward is to make Bronco and Mustang model families. Already we have the Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E, and we know not everyone’s excited about those two. However, Ford sees big bucks in sharing the two iconic nameplates with a growing array of models.

We already know Ford will release three new versions of the Bronco called the Everglades, Heritage Edition, and Raptor. Each will cater to specific off-road enthusiast subset. Naturally, people are anticipating Ford will do more of the same, releasing other variants of the Bronco that appeal to different niches.

One point of speculation is that a Bronco hybrid will be coming soon to rival the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. While not everyone wants such a thing, there are people who are interesting in a plug-in that still uses a combustion engine.

Really getting out there, some people are fantasizing about three-row Broncos, which we think is a long shot. But with how eagerly Ford has been raiding the nostalgia bin to sell cars lately, at this point anything is possible. After all, it already slapped the Bronco name on a grocery-getter crossover, so why not do that again only on something larger?

Of course, that leads to speculation an all-electric Bronco is also in the works. Jeep has revealed it’s working on EV models, including one that’s a hardcore trail rig and looks curiously similar to the Bronco.

Jeep might be nervous at the moment, however even more likely is there are more versions of the Wrangler coming. The great thing about competition between the two heating up is we as enthusiasts ultimately win out.

