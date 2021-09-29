Ford Bronco Jumps Better Than The General Lee

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Unpopular opinion, but it’s true…

Ford Broncos that aren’t first-generation models get a lot of flak, and we all have OJ Simpson to thank for that. Ever since The Juice got loose and fled the law at low speed on the highway in California, tons of black and white police cars trailing like something out of a ridiculous movie scene, everyone wants to associate Ford’s off-roaders with that unfortunate situation. Thankfully, Mike Cox of Bronco Factory is doing the good work of showing how capable old Broncos can be… with the proper modifications, of course.

If you watch the included Hoonigan video, you’ll see this desert camo Bronco do some pretty big jumps and not break. Sadly, there were many, many Dodge Chargers absolutely wrecked doing jumps and other stunts during filming of The Dukes of Hazzard. While it’s not a popular opinion, this just goes to show Broncos are tougher.

Of course, that’s not an apples-to-apples comparison. After all, the Bronco is a truck and Chargers aren’t, even though the new ones are fairly portly. Plus, this thing is so far from factory spec it’s ridiculous. First, you can see the bottle of NOS strapped to the roof, which is like super, ridiculously safe and will be the new trend in underground street racing circles soon.

From there, the 1994 Ford Bronco also has a nitrous bottle strapped next to the front passenger seat. When they pull off the hood, you’re presented with what looks like Medusa’s hair, thanks to the 8:1 header positioned up top and the exhaust snaking out to exit out the front passenger-side fender. Under all that is a GM V8 Cox believes is out of an “Escalade or whatever.”

Of course, the best part of the video is when the Bronco does some jumps. Just keep in mind before you do this with your buddies, this Bronco’s suspension has been upgraded in some serious ways, so it was built to handle this sort of thing. Also, you get to see it rip a sick burnout.

By the way, in the video if you pay attention to the closeups, that desert camo hides many Doge faces, so this Bronco not only is tough but it’s also a rolling meme. It can’t get much better than that!

