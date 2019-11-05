Ford Built a Bonkers 900-HP Electric Mustang With a Six-Speed Manual for SEMA

From Road & Track

Ford is going electric for SEMA this year with its freshly announced Mustang Lithium. The pony car is an all-electric one-off with over 900 horsepower and 1000 lb-ft of torque, a bunch of aftermarket add-ons, and a six-speed manual transmission. Hell yeah.

The Mustang Lithium was built in collaboration with Webasto, the company that developed the car's battery system. It's an 800-volt setup, similar to the one found on the Porsche Taycan. Power goes from two inverters to a Phi-Power dual-core electric motor, which sends thrust through through a billet six-speed Getrag MT82 manual transmission. There's an 8.8-inch Torsen limited-slip differential out back, twisting Ford Performance half-shafts.

The mods aren't just limited to the powertrain. The Mustang Lithium has been decked out with a bunch of carbon fiber body parts, and lowered one inch. The wheels are 20-inch Forgelines wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. They shroud six-piston Brembo brakes from the Shelby GT350R up front, painted in bright blue. There's also side sills and a rear diffuser from Sankuer Composite Technologies, as well as a one-off hood from Webasto with see-through windows.

The car has a 10.4-inch touchscreen inside, used to control four different drive modes: Valet, Sport, Track, and Beast. Ford doesn't give any performance numbers, but promises "stunning quarter-mile acceleration." Sounds like fun.

It's likely the Mustang Lithium will remain a one-off. Ford says it was built as a testbed to showcase the company's collaboration with Webasto on battery and thermal management tech. If you happen to be attending SEMA this weekend, don't miss it.

