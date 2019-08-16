America’s largest annual celebration of automotive culture is currently underway.

If you’re anywhere close to the vicinity of Detroit on the third Saturday in August (tomorrow, August 17, 2019), you’ll get the chance to experience the Woodward Dream Cruise. This is the largest single-day gathering of gearheads in the world, according to event organizers. Classics, hot rods, muscle cars, custom builds, and more invade Woodward Avenue for a day of cruising and hanging out. In addition to a large number of cars that will be present, roughly 1.5 million spectators will join in on the fun.

This year, Ford will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Woodward Dream Cruise with Mustang Alley, in addition to a wide range of special activities. On Thursday, August 15, Ford hosted the “Playing to Win Breakfast – How Ford Icons Continues to Be a Competitive Strength” and the “Track Talk – How Ford Racing Benefits the Rest of the Company Plus Reveal of a New NASCAR Mustang.” There were also live engine builds and discussions on the durability testing behind the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.

Ford Celebrates 25th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise With Mustang Alley More

Today, Ford and JDRF announced a custom 2020 Mustang Shelby in a one-of-one paint color that will be raffled off as part of JDRF’s annual push to raise funds for Type 1 diabetes research. The build is deemed the “Venom Mustang.” There will also be a Power Lunch today with Ford performance team members, including Carl Widmann, Ford Performance chief engineer, and Tom Barnes, Mustang engineering manager. Last, but not least, watch as the Ford Performance lineup of vehicles takes Woodward in a V formation known as the “Flying V.”

If you haven’t been able to make the last two days of events, do not fret; tomorrow is the biggest day of this occasion. Be sure to come out on Saturday, August 17 to join the “Mustang Alley – 21 Years of a Mile of Mustangs.” Ford expects as many as 1,000 Mustangs lined up for nearly a mile (9 Mile and Woodward Avenue, all day). Also held tomorrow is the “Woodward Watching – Hang Out and Get to Know Top Ford Executives.” Join some of Ford’s top-ranking executives to talk cars (Ford Media Clubhouse, all day).

Additional Activities and Opportunities at the Ford Media Clubhouse:

(1) Ford designers live sketches their favorite automotive concepts and ideas (Thursday through Saturday with sessions starting each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EDT)

(2) Media-only driving opportunities in 2019 Mustang Bullitt, 2019 Mustang GT, 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350, F-150 Police Responder, right-hand drive Mustang GT, and a vintage Mustang

(3) Video and photo opportunities with static display vehicles including current and heritage Ford GTs, 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500s, 2019 Mustang Shelby GT350R, Ford F-150 Raptor, 10 millionth Mustang in Wimbledon White, Mustang NASCARs and more

(4) Scissor lift for media to grab bird’s-eye view and capture Woodward Dream Cruise videos and images

(5) Ford Mustang remote control racing on a custom-built miniature all-seasons track

Ford Consumer Display Locations (Saturday only, Aug. 17)

Mustang Alley: 9 Mile between Woodward Avenue and Bermuda Street, Ferndale

Ford family fun zone: Pioneer Park, 4232 Parkway Drive, Royal Oak

Full Ford Performance lineup display: Duggan’s Irish Pub, 31501 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak

Ford trucks display: CVS, 30900 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak

Bronco Club parking: Memorial Park, 23925 Woodward Ave., Pleasant Ridge

Ford Fund’s Driving Skills for Life display: Westborn Market, 27659 Woodward Ave., Berkley

Source: Ford Media

Read More:









