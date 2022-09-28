Ford Super Duty trucks generate 'more revenue than some Fortune 500 companies,' CEO says

Seana Smith
·Anchor
·2 min read

Ford (F) unveiled its redesigned F-Series Super Duty product lineup this week as the auto giant looks to expand its commercial vehicle business.

The updated lineup that’s set to go on sale next spring offers new features inside and out, including enhanced towing capabilities, all-new gas and diesel engines that Ford says deliver the most "torque and horsepower of any heavy-duty full-size truck," and updated technology for "increased productivity."

And it’s a big moneymaker for the auto giant, too: Ford CEO Jim Farley told Yahoo Finance that the Super Duty generates more in annual revenue than several large U.S. corporations.

“If the Super Duty was a separate company, it would have more revenue than some Fortune 500 companies,” Farley said (video above). “It’s part of our F-Series, our most profitable vehicles globally.”

A look at the 2022 Ford Super Duty truck. (Photo: Ford)
A look at the 2022 Ford Super Duty truck. (Photo: Ford)

The Super Duty is by far the dominant player in the commercial market, making up more than 50% of the market share in utility, construction, mining, and emergency response vehicles, according to S&P Global Mobility.

The redesigned truck was unveiled on Tuesday night at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, not far from where the vehicle is built.

In order to support production of the 2023 F-Series Super Duty truck, Ford is investing $700 million and adding 500 jobs at its plant in the state. (Ford is the largest vehicle producer in the Bluegrass State and one of the largest employers in Kentucky, with more than 12,000 people working across two assembly plants in Louisville.)

“We've invested a lot in this new truck,” Farley said. “It's America's most popular heavy duty pickup, and we've been number one for more than 40 years. It's a lot of optimism, which is great to see.”

Seana Smith is an anchor with Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @SeanaNSmith.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Ford CEO on ongoing supply chain issues: 'It feels like Whac-A-Mole'

    Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley warned that supply chain and inflation-related challenges will persist for the "foreseeable future" as the auto giant grapples with its latest challenge: a tight labor market.

  • All new Ford F-Series Super Duty walkaround

    Ford Super Duty Brand Manager Steven Lee gives us a closer look at the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty and all the tech updates and redesigns it has received.

  • Ford, GM upgrade their heavy-duty pickup profit machines

    Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took the wraps off the latest version of its Super Duty pickup, providing a look at how the U.S. automaker will manage one of the biggest challenges confronting Detroit. At Ford, many of the newest things about the new Super Duty relate to connectivity and business productivity software that Ford hopes will generate revenue over the life of the vehicle. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has stressed the importance of software-driven features and is hiring more executives with digital commerce experience.

  • Ford CEO talks F-Series trucks, labor shortages, and EV prices

    Ford CEO Jim Farley speaks with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith about the unveiling of the F-Series Super Duty trucks, production in the Midwest, supply chain issues, finding enough workers, the cost of EV materials such as lithium and nickel, electric vehicles, and competition with Tesla.

  • AI ‘never gets tired of upselling,’ Presto CEO says

    Presto Founder and CEO Rajat Suri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for automated service at restaurants and drive throughs and the startup's troubled SPAC performance.

  • 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup revealed with redesign, revised engines, lots more tech

    This is the new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty pickup truck. See it in F-250, F350, F-450 and chassis cab formats here.

  • 2023 Ford Super Duty Trucks Get Tougher Look, New Engine Choices

    An enhanced diesel powertrain, new trailer-assist features, and a lot of added technology accompany the fresh interior and exterior styling of the big pickups.

  • Top Bankers Tell Kwarteng he Can’t Wait Until November Budget to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’Executives at some of the City of London’s biggest firms have told Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng that he can’t wait until his November budget to reassure markets about his fiscal

  • 2024 Chevy Silverado HD gets more powerful turbodiesel V8s, nicer interior

    The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD gains a more powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine, a nicer interior, and a new-look exterior design.

  • U.S. IPO markets stall on low investor confidence

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs report that U.S. IPO activity is on track to hit a new low since the financial crisis.

  • Something Is Brewing in the Baltic Sea

    The word “sabotage” is in heavy rotation today, as the world wonders why natural gas is leaking from two pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany. This can only make things worse, on a basic energy supply-and-demand level as well as for the more complex geopolitical landscape. The major U.S. equity indexes opened in positive territory but turned negative early in the trading day, as yields continued to rise. Andreas Steno Larsen welcomes Tony Greer, the founder of TG Macro, to talk about the global energy market and what these mysterious leaks portend. We also hear from Suriya Jayanti, the co-founder and managing director at decarbonization and renewables consultancy Eney LLC, about who holds the leverage in Europe’s energy crisis. Watch the full conversation between Andreas Steno Larsen and Suriya Jayanti here: https://www.realvision.com/shows/make-or-break-energy-crisis/videos/we-have-to-own-our-energy-crisis-now-qp22?source_collection=852d5cce52bd4c829fc3d84de72c55b8. And please drop your questions in the chat! We apologize for the technical issues that caused the interruption of Tony’s video feed during today’s Daily Briefing. Although the video does drop out for a few moments, the audio is good throughout the show. And thank you for watching.

  • U.S. climate envoy Kerry calls for ramp-up in financing to slash methane emissions

    Countries need to ramp up spending dedicated to cutting methane emissions in order to rapidly slash greenhouse gases and meet global climate goals, John Kerry, U.S. special presidential climate change envoy, said on Tuesday. In prepared remarks opening the Global Methane, Climate, and Clean Air Forum, Kerry called on countries to keep up momentum building since last year, when more than 100 countries joined the Global Methane Pledge alongside the United States and the European Union, promising to reduce global methane emissions 30% by 2030.

  • House Jan. 6 Panel Faces Key Decisions as It Wraps Up Work

    WASHINGTON — A day before resuming its televised hearings and with only months remaining before it closes up shop, the House Jan. 6 committee is wrangling over how best to complete its work, with key decisions yet to be made on issues that could help shape its legacy. The panel, whose public hearings this summer exposed substantial new details about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election, must still decide whether to issue subpoenas to Trump and forme

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]

  • Plunging Markets Spur New Intervention Warnings Across Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- After some of the most dramatic declines in global financial markets since the Federal Reserve began lifting borrowing costs six months ago, authorities in Asia are intensifying efforts to prevent a downward spiral.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla

  • Check out the new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty

    Check out the new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $28.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.71% move from the prior day.

  • National Fuel Gas and Meta Platforms have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    National Fuel Gas and Meta Platforms are part of Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day article.

  • Volkswagen Reportedly Recalls Popular Electric Vehicle

    When Volkswagen introduced the ID series of electric cars in 2020, the German automaker said ID stood for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies". The ID series is the first group of electric cars from Volkswagen that are built from the ground up to be electric. The ID.4, ID.5 and ID.3 were Volkswagen's top selling battery-powered EVs for the first half of 2022.

  • Banks urge Kwarteng to take action now with November Budget ‘way too far away’ - live updates

    Bank of England forced to intervene in markets over ‘material risk’ to UK economy IMF urges Truss to reverse top rate tax cut in rare intervention FTSE 100 claws back losses; Pound trades below $1.07 Jeremy Warner: Thatcher knew that sterling parity with the dollar would be a point of no return Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter