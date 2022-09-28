Ford Super Duty trucks generate 'more revenue than some Fortune 500 companies,' CEO says

Ford (F) unveiled its redesigned F-Series Super Duty product lineup this week as the auto giant looks to expand its commercial vehicle business.

The updated lineup that’s set to go on sale next spring offers new features inside and out, including enhanced towing capabilities, all-new gas and diesel engines that Ford says deliver the most "torque and horsepower of any heavy-duty full-size truck," and updated technology for "increased productivity."

And it’s a big moneymaker for the auto giant, too: Ford CEO Jim Farley told Yahoo Finance that the Super Duty generates more in annual revenue than several large U.S. corporations.

“If the Super Duty was a separate company, it would have more revenue than some Fortune 500 companies,” Farley said (video above). “It’s part of our F-Series, our most profitable vehicles globally.”

A look at the 2022 Ford Super Duty truck. (Photo: Ford)

The Super Duty is by far the dominant player in the commercial market, making up more than 50% of the market share in utility, construction, mining, and emergency response vehicles, according to S&P Global Mobility.

The redesigned truck was unveiled on Tuesday night at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, not far from where the vehicle is built.

In order to support production of the 2023 F-Series Super Duty truck, Ford is investing $700 million and adding 500 jobs at its plant in the state. (Ford is the largest vehicle producer in the Bluegrass State and one of the largest employers in Kentucky, with more than 12,000 people working across two assembly plants in Louisville.)

“We've invested a lot in this new truck,” Farley said. “It's America's most popular heavy duty pickup, and we've been number one for more than 40 years. It's a lot of optimism, which is great to see.”

Seana Smith is an anchor with Yahoo Finance.

