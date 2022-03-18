Ford CEO Jim Farley gets $22,813,000 compensation package in 2021

Ford CEO Jim Farley received total compensation of $22,813,174 in 2021 for running the company, according to documents the Dearborn automaker released Friday.

The ratio of the CEO's total compensation to the median of all employees' total compensation is 356 to 1.

Ford included salary and pay ratio data for its full workforce in its annual executive compensation report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a disclosure now required of companies by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.

Ford CEO Jim Farley talks about Ford is transforming its global automotive business with the formation of two auto divisions, Ford Blue and Ford Model e, that work together to execute the Ford+ plan. He is seen here during a webcast on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Dearborn.

Ford itemized more than $74.5 million in executive compensation for its top five executives in 2021: Farley, chief financial officer John Lawler, board chair Bill Ford, chief enterprise technology officer Michael Amend and Chief EV and Digital Systems Officer for Ford Model e, Doug Field, filings show.

Ford's biggest individual earner last year was Farley, whose total compensation broke down as $1.7 million in salary, $16 million in stock awards, nearly $3.7 million in incentive plan compensation, and about $1.4 million in other payments.

In addition to Farley, Ford also disclosed it's top executive pay in 2021:

John Lawler, CFO, at $9,428,326, up from $5,888,673 in 2020

Bill Ford at $18,662,706, up from $16,046,542 in 2020.

Michael Amend, in a new role as of March 2021, was at $12,781,136

Doug Field, recruited from Apple in September 2021, was at $10,848,080.

Payments to Amend and Field reflect signing bonuses, with $800,000 for Amend and $500,000 for Field, the federal filing said Friday.

The Free Press noticed a discrepancy of $100,000 in the Lawler compensation from 2020 and Ford noted the company inadvertently reported a partial compensation category as $112,750 that was actually only $18,281. The lower amount in this year’s filing reflects what Lawler actually received.

Both Hau Thai-Tang, now chief industrial platform officer, and Kumar Galhotra, now president of Ford Blue, fell off the list of top paid executives.

Ford has formed two auto businesses, Ford Blue and Ford Model e, that are separate divisions but work together to execute the Ford+ plan. Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue, speaks while Ford CEO Jim Farley (left) and Doug Field, chief EV and digital systems officer for Ford Model e, listen. They're seen here during a webcast on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Dearborn.

Farley's benefits included $830,305 for personal use of aircraft while Bill Ford's benefits included $400,895 for personal use of aircraft and $1,340,817 for security, according to the filing Friday.

Aircraft costs are based on fuel, maintenance, flight crew, insurance and hangar storage expenses. Ford Motor Co. requires its CEO and executive chair to use private aircraft in an attempt to maximize their work time and provide additional safety, according to the federal filing.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra, seated to the right of Ford CEO Jim Farley, listens during an event on clean cars and trucks, on the South Lawn of the White House Aug. 5, 2021.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares made $21M in 2021. General Motors has not released its executive compensation for 2021.

GM CEO Mary Barra received a $23.6 million package in 2020.

Meanwhile, Farley is being rewarded on strength of performance in his first full year as CEO, said Ford spokesperson Catherine Hargett.

"Mr. Farley is a relatively new CEO leading a successful business transformation and his compensation reflects the change in his position, improvements in the company’s performance and Ford+ achievements," she told the Free Press Friday. "His CEO compensation is 90% performance based and is in line with his industry peers."

Director pay

In 2021, Ford compensated its 15-member board of directors in cash, stock and other benefits for a total value of $9,147,002. Director Jon Huntsman was paid the most at $3.9 million.

Alexandra Ford English, the great-great granddaughter of founder Henry Ford, was paid $571,701. Henry Ford III, great-great grandson of the founder, was paid $331,401. Edsel B. Ford II, also known as "Hank the Deuce" and featured in the Hollywood film "Ford v Ferrari" was paid $811,469.

The annual virtual shareholders meeting is scheduled for May 12.

Henry Ford III, left, and Alexandra Ford English were elected to the board of directors on May 13, 2021.

"We regularly meet with investors to discuss and receive feedback on various topics, including long-term strategy; financial and operating performance; risk management; environmental, social, and governance practices; and executive compensation practices," the Ford filing said. "Based on these interactions, we believe investors were generally satisfied with our compensation programs in 2021 and we are pleased that investors support our compensation philosophy, policies, and programs."

"The Ford Compensation Committee changed its name to the Compensation, Talent and Culture Committee to reflect its responsibilities related to significant people-related strategies to enhance oversight of human capital management," the filing said.

