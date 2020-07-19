Ford CEO Jim Hackett has finally come into his own as the carmaker launches its much-anticipated Bronco SUV

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford CEO Jim Hackett has faced steady criticism since he took over at the automaker in 2017.

Hackett is a staunch proponent of "design thinking," and the first Ford vehicles shaped by that process are starting to come to market.

The best example is the all-new Bronco SUV, which debuted last week after years of anticipation — and racked up so many reservations that it briefly crashed the pre-order website.

Ford has challenges ahead, as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic and a near total shutdown of its manufacturing operations.

But Hackett's vision for the company is finally showing results and shaping the future of the 117-year-old automaker.

When nobody was looking, Ford CEO Jim Hackett quietly got on a roll.

Don't worry if you didn't notice. The drumbeat of negative news around Ford, centering on its stock price — down 33% of the past 12 months, and 42% since Hackett took over in 2017 — has been loud.

Adding to the din was a $11 billion restructuring effort, a credit-rating downgrade by both Moody's and S&P in March, the retirement of longtime product czar Joe Hinrichs in February, an awkward launch of the new Explorer SUV last year, and, of course, the complete shutdown of the carmaker's global operations during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hackett had already spent a few years in the wringer, but it was starting to look like the wringer was getting worse. The ascension of Jim Farley to chief operating officer got the industry chattering about succession plans.

But this is the car business. And despite the cancellation of the Detroit auto show in June and the sacrifice of Ford's hometown showcase, despite much of the company laboring from home offices and simply trying to relax in Michigan backyards while the factories were idled, despite the 117-year-old automaker rapidly pivoting to manufacturing ventilators with GE Healthcare, despite a fairly grim financial outlook offered after first-quarter earnings hit, Hackett had product.

And when it comes to the car business, product conquers all.

A new F-150 pickup, and an all-new Bronco

And with Ford, the product speaks for itself. First up was the all-new F-150, the 14th generation of a pickup truck that's been America's bestselling vehicle since the first Reagan administration.

Remarkably, the new F-150 and the approximately 1 million in annual vehicle sales the broader F-Series should bring in for Ford was merely the stage-setting for the marquee event: the unveiling of the new Bronco SUV, a nameplate that lay dormant since 1996.

The all-online and all-broadcast Bronco reveal, undertaken last week in partnership with Disney, provided Ford with its first opportunity to break the internet. Customers rushed to secure $100 Bronco reservations and briefly crashed the website, an indication that Ford had hit a grand slam.

And Hackett knew it was coming. His guiding leadership philosophy has empowered him to be optimistic.

"I could say with extreme confidence that this was going to work," he said in an interview with Business Insider as the Bronco reservations were still rolling in, two days after the SUV's unveiling.

"To a fault," he added, suggesting that supporters and critics alike would think he was arrogant. "I feel a quiet sense of satisfaction that people hung in there with me," he said.

It wasn't easy. When Ford reported a solid annual profit for 2017, Hackett — then less than a year on the job after taking over from Mark Fields the previous spring — had to contend with aggressive questions from Wall Street.

"This is the time," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas insisted on a conference call in January of 2018, before stressing that Hackett needed to provide more detail on what the CEO had termed a "redesign" of Ford's competitive fitness.

"That's a problem, Jim," Jonas said.

Hackett wasn't flustered. Because he'd been there already. When he served as CEO of office-space designer Steelcase, starting in 1994 when he was just 39, he encountered similar skepticism. But he didn't just win over critics; by investing in California-based design firm IDEO in 1996, Hackett reinvented Steelcase to focus on innovative, "human-centric" design and a process known as "design thinking."

The undertaking brought Hackett into the orbit of Silicon Valley legends, including Steve Jobs, and made the modest Midwesterner an unlikely renegade in the business world: a successful CEO who wasn't afraid of out-there concepts.