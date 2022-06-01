Ford CEO sees electric vehicle price war as EV costs decline

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley speaks in Glendale, Ky., Sept. 28, 2021. Ford's chief executive says the global auto industry is headed for a huge price war in the coming years as electric vehicle costs drop and multiple companies sell EVs priced around $25,000. Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 that the $25,000 electric vehicle will democratize EVs. Materials to build that vehicle will cost around $18,000, he said. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
TOM KRISHER
·4 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Ford's chief executive says he expects the cost of building electric vehicles to fall to the point that in coming years automakers will be battling each other for sales of EVs priced around $25,000.

CEO Jim Farley told the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday that the $25,000 price tag will democratize EVs. Materials to build that vehicle will cost around $18,000, he said.

“So I believe there will be our industry is definitely heading to a huge price war,” Farley said.

It currently costs much more to build an EV than it does one powered by a gas engine, Farley noted. The company's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, with a starting price around $44,000 but can run much higher, costs about $25,000 more than a comparable Ford Edge gas SUV, he said.

The battery cost alone is $18,000, and the charger adds another $3,000.

But big cost reductions are coming with new battery chemistries that use fewer expensive and scarce precious metals such as nickel and cobalt, he said. Plus, EVs will take less time and labor to build, saving more money, Farley said.

Ford also plans to cut distribution costs, which amount to $2,000 per vehicle more than Tesla, the world's electric vehicle sales leader, he said. That can be done largely by cutting the expense of keeping a large supply on dealer lots, and cutting advertising costs.

Ford, like Tesla, may not have to buy advertising to sell EVs, which now amounts to $500 to $600 per vehicle, Farley said.

Ford is designing the next generation of EVs for “radical simplification” of the labor it takes to put them together, Farley said.

“Half the fixtures, half the work stations, half the welds, 20% less fasteners,” he told the conference. “We designed it, because it's such a simple product, to radically change the manufacturability.”

New EVs, he said, also will be designed for optimal aerodynamics so they can use the smallest possible battery to get more range. Redesigning the body of an electric full-size pickup truck for lower wind resistance can add 75 miles (120 kilometers) of range from the same size battery, Farley said. The additional range, he said, cuts another $3,000 from the battery cost, he said.

“The re-engineering for the vehicle to minimize the size of the battery, since it's so expensive, is going to be a game-changer for these second-generation products," Farley said.

Ford has plans to differentiate itself and boost profits by selling software services, including driver-assist and autonomous features that could be rented for a time period or by the mile, Farley said.

It all adds up to erasing the $25,000 cost difference and turning profits, even with raw material costs expected to rise, Farley said.

A price war already is happening in China, where more than half the electric vehicles in the world are sold today, Farley said. The most popular one is a van made by Chinese manufacturer Wuling that costs about $8,000, he said.

Farley conceded that getting to the lower price point will be challenging, with many things to work on at once.

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst with Cox Automotive, said Ford has a long way to go to reach the cost reductions that Farley outlined.

“It sounds like a lot of things have to fall into place to make this happen,” Krebs said.

Ford in recent years has had quality control issues with several of its new vehicles, raising costs.

But building a $25,000 electric vehicle will attract more buyers to EVs, which the administration of President Joe Biden is banking on to cut planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Research has shown that price is now is the biggest obstacle to people making the change from internal combustion engines, Krebs said.

The first of the next-generation electric vehicles at Ford will be ready in 2026, Farley said, as Ford refits older factories to build EVs and builds three new battery plants and one new assembly plant in Kentucky and Tennessee, he said. By then, the company will have lined up the needed raw materials and have new battery chemistry, he said.

“It's going to take a little while, but I'm putting pressure on myself to get to making money on these vehicles,” Farley said. “It's going to be a good investment.”

In March, Ford said it would split its electric vehicle and internal combustion operations into two individual businesses to accelerate new technology.

Ford plans a major restructuring with two distinct but strategically interdependent auto businesses — Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

Farley also confirmed Wednesday that Ford is working on an electric vehicle made specifically for ride-hailing services such as Uber, saying that product would fit well into Ford's other commercial offerings. He gave no other details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Owning an EV is mostly cheaper over time than a gas car, study shows

    Even with the higher sticker price, EV owners can save about $6,000 on average over the life of their car, in most states, one study found.

  • Caldwell’s new police chief could be LAPD lieutenant who lamented ‘woke narrative’

    The Caldwell City Council plans to appoint LAPD Lt. Rex Ingram at the June 20 council meeting, according to a Tuesday news release.

  • Shanghai's streets hum to life as COVID lockdown lifts

    STORY: Most of Shanghai's 25 million residents can now freely leave home, return to work, shop for fresh groceries, drive their cars and use public transport. "I felt extra happy when I left home for work today. We were stuck at home for two whole months, as our lockdown started April 1,” Ma Xiang told Reuters while she waited for a bus.But others are feeling the toll of the challenges the city's people faced during that time."Things like losing jobs and family members because of the pandemic in the past two months have been forgotten in this split second. Actually I feel sad deep inside," Yang Zhongwei said. During the lockdown, numerous residents of the country's key financial and economic hub struggled to get enough food or medical care. Families were separated and hundreds of thousands were forced into centralised quarantine facilities.Residents now have to test every 72 hours to take public transport and enter public venues, heralding what may become a "new normal" in many Chinese cities. Those testing positive, and their close contacts, still face onerous quarantines.Shanghai's ordeal has come to symbolize what critics call China's unsustainable adherence to a zero-COVID policy that aims to cut off every infection chain, at any cost, even as much of the world tries to return to normal despite ongoing infections.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – WTI Breakout over Contract High Puts $130.50 on Radar

    The near-term futures market highs from March 7 serve as our potential upside targets. They range from $121.17 to $130.50.

  • Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsBiden’s New Weapons for Ukraine Are Called Escalation by MoscowThe Federal Reserve is about to start shrink

  • Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrates Birth of Grandson, Named After Late Husband Frank

    Her son Cody and his wife welcomed "8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty" to the family this week.

  • Bitcoin Stays Steady After a Brutal Month. Investors Are Turning Positive.

    The largest digital asset lost 17% in May. Now, as June starts, Bitcoin prices are holding firm above a key technical level.

  • Ask Angelia: Why are cargo jets making frequent overnight stops at Greenville airport?

    A reader asks Angelia about the MD-80 aircraft making frequent stops in Greenville.

  • Walmart shareholder proposal on abortion ban impact fails

    A proposal made by an activist shareholder and opposed by Walmart Inc management asking the retailer to produce a report assessing the impact on its employees if the U.S. Supreme Court rolls back abortion rights was voted down on Wednesday at its annual general meeting. The proposal, made by Clean Yield Asset management on behalf of activist investor Julie Kalish, would have required Walmart's board by the end of the year to detail "any known and any potential risks and costs to the company caused by enacted or proposed state policies severely restricting reproductive rights" and any strategies it may pursue to address the issue. The vote at the meeting was held as corporate America deals with the possibility that the Supreme Court in the coming weeks will weaken or overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

  • Camping World returns as title sponsor for SRX summer series

    Tony Stewart's exhibition Superstar Racing Experience has signed Camping World as its title sponsor for its second season. Camping World also was the title sponsor for the inaugural SRX season, and Tuesday's announcement includes a commitment from Camping World to sponsor the No. 1 car that former Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay will drive. SRX this season will feature Stewart, who founded the series with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham and captured the series' first championship.

  • Florida abortion restriction law challenged with lawsuit

    Reproductive health providers sued Florida on Wednesday over a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks, one of numerous legal challenges to such laws passed across the country by Republican leaders in anticipation of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that would limit the procedure. The filing in state court in Tallahassee from Planned Parenthood and other health centers alleges that the law violates a provision in the state constitution guaranteeing a person’s right to privacy, “including the right to abortion.” “HB 5 radically curtails the ability of Floridians to make decisions about whether or not to continue a pregnancy and have a child, in violation of their rights under the Florida Constitution,” the filing reads.

  • Troopers stop motorcyclist doing 147 mph; Summit deputies stop driver going 103 mph

    Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a biker doing 147 mph on I-71 Saturday; aerial patrol nabs 28 driving over 80 in I-77 construction zone

  • Texas governor asks lawmakers to examine school safety after shooting

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday requested that state lawmakers convene committees to examine school safety, mental health and police training in the wake of last week's school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. Abbott in a joint letter asked fellow Republicans Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and state House Speaker Dade Phelan to form special committees that would make recommendations to the state legislature and his office in the hopes of preventing a repetition of the school shooting in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio. Abbott, who is seeking re-election in November, has said that stringent gun laws do not prevent violence and that policymakers should instead focus on mental health treatment and prevention.

  • China Orders $120 Billion Credit Line for Infrastructure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing ordered state-owned policy banks to set up an 800 billion yuan ($120 billion) line of credit for infrastructure projects as it leans on construction to stimulate an economy battered by coronavirus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck,

  • Edmunds: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. 2022 Kia EV6

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 flaunts a retro-futuristic design in a spacious, fast-charging form, while the Kia EV6 wears a sleek, future-facing look to match its excellent performance. Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out. Hyundai and Kia both offer their EVs in three trims with two battery packs.

  • Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

    The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a critical weapon that Ukrainian leaders have been begging for as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance for Ukraine from the U.S. that will include helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, tactical vehicles, spare parts and more, according to two senior administration officials. The U.S. decision to provide the advance rocket systems tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia and trigger an escalation in the war.

  • What ChargePoint Earnings Say About the State of EV Charging in America

    Sales at the electric-vehicle charging-equipment company were much better than both management and Wall Street expected.

  • 'Horrors and harms': California says slavery legacy requires 'comprehensive reparations'

    A California task force released an extensive history of Black oppression in the U.S., setting the stage for a groundbreaking reparations proposal.

  • 3 Underrated Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most investors focus on a stock's yield when it comes to dividends. Companies that merely maintained their dividend delivered an average total return of 7.08% from 1973 to 2021, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. On the other hand, dividend growers produced an average total return of 10.68%.

  • Biden Unveils Plan to Battle Inflation — and His Terrible Poll Numbers

    Facing a brutal mix of sky-high prices and rock-bottom poll numbers, President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled a new three-part plan for fighting inflation, kicking off a month-long effort by the White House to focus its public message on the state of the U.S. economy. In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, Biden made the case for his management of the economy so far. “In January 2021, when I took office, the recovery had stalled and Covid was out of control,” he wrote. “In less than a