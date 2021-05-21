Ford CEO to electric truck rivals: We are the Coca-Cola of pickups

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley used a metaphor when the Yahoo Finance Live team asked him if he is concerned about electric truck competitors. 

"There are a lot of great soda companies out there, but there is only one Coke. Bring on the Mountain Dews, bring on the Pepsis, but there is only one F-150," said Farley, referring to Ford's all-new F-150 Lightning.

To be sure the competitors are ready to bring it on in terms of electric trucks.

Rivian (which counts Ford as an investor) is slated to bring its first electric truck to market in June, a $75,000 high-end model that looks to get 250 miles to 400 miles on a charge. Tesla's more than $40,000 electric CyberTruck (entry model) is supposed to begin arriving to market later this year. And Detroit-based upstart Lordstown is expected to bring its $50,000-plus electric Endurance to market sometime this year.

But the Coca-Cola of pickup trucks (Ford's F-150 is best known for being America's best-selling vehicle), has emphatically planted a flag in the ground with the introduction this week of the Lightning. It marks Ford's first all-electric pickup truck. 

The extended range, battery powered Lightning promises 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, over the air software updates and the ability to power your home via a backup power capability. This version — which starts at $50,000 or so — boasts a 300-mile range on a charge, 563 horsepower and travels 0 mph to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds.

Ford Motor Company unveils their new electric F-150 Lightning outside of their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021. - One day after winning an enthusiastic endorsement from President Joe Biden, Ford will officially preview the all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 truck on May 19, 2021. The battery-powered Ford F-150
Ford Motor Company unveils their new electric F-150 Lightning outside of their headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan on May 19, 2021. - One day after winning an enthusiastic endorsement from President Joe Biden, Ford will officially preview the all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 truck on May 19, 2021. The battery-powered Ford F-150 "Lightning" is part of the US auto giant's $22 billion campaign to ramp up its electric vehicle offerings by 2025. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Farley said Ford has already amassed 20,000 pre-orders for the truck in about 12 hours, underscoring the popularity of the F-150 brand. The F-150 Lightning is set to begin production in mid-2022.

"We believe the unveil was a positive and a key step forward for Ford, as it reflected the continued unfolding of its EV narrative. While we expect F-150 Lightning to be dilutive to Ford margins, it is nevertheless important as it reflects Ford’s bid to protect its golden goose truck franchise – Ford provided a strong response to the rush of competition we’ve heard of in the EV truck segment. And with Ford unveiling the truck at a lower starting price than we and others anticipated, it likely reflects Ford’s plans to maintain its share in the large pickup segment even when it eventually goes electric," Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a research note to clients. 

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Existing home sales fall for third straight month

    Existing home sales fell 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted 5.58 million in April, from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Celsius CEO on aluminum shortage: we’re in a ‘can pandemic’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Celsius Holdings CEO John Fieldly about the company’s latest earnings report, company growth, outlook, and much more.&nbsp;

  • Tim Cook star witness in Epic, Fortnite trial

    Alexis Keenan and Julie Hyman discuss how as the “Fortnite” trial continues to go underway, Tim Cook will take the stand to defend the App Store.

  • Democrats Consider Chipping Away at Biden Tax on Estates: Report

    In another sign of just how challenging it may be for President Biden to win support for his proposed tax hikes even among Democrats, Bloomberg News reports that staffers for House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal have floated an idea to chip away at a key element of Biden’s plan to raise taxes on the wealthy. Biden has proposed ending the so-called “step up in basis” that allows heirs to reset the cost basis of inherited assets based on market value at the time of inheritance. As it now stands, that step up in basis enables heirs to avoid paying capital gains taxes on years’ worth — or decades’ worth — of appreciation in asset values after their initial purchase, allowing accumulated gains to be passed down, untaxed, from generation to generation, which the White House and others argue exacerbates inequality. Biden has proposed raising the capital gains tax rate for households making over $1 million from 20% to 39.6%, putting it on par with the tax rate on earned income. In tandem with that, he has proposed eliminating the step up in basis for gains over $1 million (or $2.5 million per couple), with exceptions for family-owned businesses and farms. The Tax Policy Center estimates that, in all, Biden’s changes to the capital gains tax would raise about $370 billion over a decade. The more conservative-leaning Tax Foundation estimates that the changes would raise about $213 billion over a decade. Staffers for Neal, head of the House’s tax-writing committee, reportedly have raised another option: allowing heirs to defer their capital gains tax bills for as long as they hold the inherited assets. Whereas under Biden’s plan, the transfer of assets would be a taxable event, Neal’s alternative would mean that heirs would only face a tax bill if or when the inherited assets are sold. The change would ward off criticisms that Biden’s plan could create a cash crunch for some people who inherit hard assets like real estate or businesses and force those heirs to immediately sell off their inheritances. On the other hand, the idea from Neal’s staff “would give beneficiaries of large estates the incentive not to sell, known as the lock-in effect, and it would mean bringing in less money to pay for Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook and Laura Davison write. Neal’s staff reportedly was just presenting options rather than a definitive proposal, and other Democrats remain intent on ending stepped-up basis. “By allowing the richest people in American to avoid paying taxes on their capital gains, stepped-up basis is a seminal driver of the economic inequality that is slowly poisoning the United States,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), a member of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement to Bloomberg. “I am always open to discussing avenues to strengthen legislation that addresses tax inequities. But our focus remains on sealing shut this loophole.” Why it matters: Biden has proposed ways to pay for his $4.1 trillion in newly proposed spending, but Republicans have rejected the idea of tax increases — and some Democrats have major concerns about various parts of Biden’s tax plans, ranging from his corporate tax hike to the capital gains changes. Democrats will have to overcome their own intraparty differences to pull together any package of tax increases. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Tesla’s New Plaid Model Is Ready. That Should Help the Stock.

    The company will host a delivery event for the new version of its Model S electric car on June 3. It is a milestone bullish investors have been waiting for.

  • 'People are the most important thing about businesses': Ndamukong Suh on best investing advice he received from Buffett

    NFL Player and Super Bowl Champion Ndamukong Suh joined Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi to discuss investing, real estate, his friendship with Warren Buffett and his new partnership with Amp Human.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    There are experts out there in the stock market whose investing moves command respect. They’ve earned this through the long-term cultivation of a reputation for true savvy in finding solid returns – and few of these experts have the stature of billionaire financier Ray Dalio. Dalio got his start trading commodity futures on Wall Street, and in 1975 he founded Bridgewater Associates from his New York City apartment. Today, with Dalio still at the helm, Bridgewater generates over $46 billion in revenue and has over $140 billion in assets under management. Dalio has built his castle by sticking to three rules for his investments; First, he reminds us that “Diversifying well is the most important thing you need to do in order to invest well.” Dalio’s second tip is a reminder of the old market cliché that past performance will not guarantee a future return, but couched in his own style. He says, “Don't make the mistake of thinking those things that have gone up are better, rather than more expensive.” Finally, Dalio tells us to always “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Dalio would buy when others are selling, and sell when they are buying – and the results, in Bridgewater’s long-term success, are clear. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Let’s jump right in. Aptiv PLC (APTV) Aptiv has a long history in the automotive industry, where it used the name Delphi and was a staple of Detroit’s supply chain from the mid-90s until 2017. At that time, it spun off its remaining powertrain activities, and changed both its name and focus. In its modern incarnation, Aptiv works on the fusion of high-tech and automotive technology. The company develops software, networking, and computing platforms geared toward improving vehicle safety and efficiency. In January of this year, Aptiv unveiled ADAS, its open and scalable platform to enable software-defined vehicles while reducing complexity. The platform delivers high performance computing power to enhance connectivity and move a step closer to autonomous vehicle driving systems. The platform will also allow continuous updating over the vehicle’s lifespan. In Q1, Aptiv showed $4 billion at the top line, up 20% year-over-year. Operating income was $437 million, up almost 11% yoy, and EPS came in at $1.03. The EPS was down from the $6+ reported one year ago, but was in in-line with the $1.04 reported in the two most recent quarters. So, Aptiv is working to break new ground in automotive, and its work is turning a profit. It’s no wonder, then, that in Dalio added 256,497 shares to his existing holding in the stock in Q1 – an increase of more than 1,500%, and putting his stake in the company at $35.12 million at current valuation. Turning now to the analysts, the stock boasts a strong fan base, which includes Raymond James' 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale. “Business trends are solid, and a combination of typical conservatism and several uncontrollable industry dynamics (supply chain, input costs, etc.) leave ample opportunity for upward revisions and beats/raises through the balance of the year…. We continue to see APTV as one of the best positioned auto tech names to capitalize on the growth of green, connected, and autonomous technology adoption,” Gesuale noted. Based on all of the above, the analyst rates APTV an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $200 price target implies an upside of 46% for the coming year. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) In general, the rest of the Street is in agreement. 11 Buys, 1 Hold and 1 Sell assigned in the last three months add up to a ‘Strong Buy’ consensus rating. In addition, its $170.33 average price target suggests 24% upside potential. (See APTV stock analysis on TipRanks) Vroom, Inc. (VRM) The second stock we're looking at, Vroom, is an online retailer that specializes in used cars, as well as parts and accessories, insurance, car rentals, and purchase financing. In short, Vroom is an online one-stop shop for automotive needs – for customers who aren’t looking to buy new, and are in the US. Vroom was founded in 2012, and went public last summer. The IPO was priced at $22, and shares closed at $47.90 in the first day’s trading. Overall, Vroom raised $467.5 million putting its stock on the market. In recent months, the company has been expanding its ‘last mile’ concierge service, delivering purchased vehicles and picking up customers’ old cars. The company added Detroit, LA, and Chicago to this service in May, and Denver in April. Last week, the company released its Q1 results, its fourth as a public entity. The quarter marked the third consecutive sequential revenue gain, and saw the top line reach $591.1 million. E-commerce accounted for $422.3 million of that revenue, up 81% from the year before, and total online vehicle sales reached 15,504 units, for a 96% yoy gain. Pulling the trigger on VRM in the first quarter, Bridgewater purchased over 47,000 shares. This is a new position in the stock for Dalio’s firm, and is currently worth $2.01 million. Weighing in on the company for Wedbush, five-star analyst Seth Basham points to its Q1 results as an encouraging sign. “VRM delivered solid 1Q21 results that exceeded buy side and sell side expectations… VRM is not only benefitting from strong market dynamics, but is also earning higher margins by nearly eliminating bottlenecks associated with its post-sales support processes and is investing to remain ahead of the growth in this and other key areas," Basham wrote. The analyst summed up, "With these strong results, solid guidance and continued improvements, we believe VRM could top its unchanged FY21 y/y growth goals of 100%+ e-commerce units and 200% gross profit and it could raise these targets with 2Q21 results." Unsurprisingly, Basham gives VRM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $60 price target that implies an upside of ~41% for the next 12 months. (To watch Basham’s track record, click here) With Buy reviews outnumbers Holds by 10 to 1, VRM shares have a solid Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock price is $42.60, and the average target, at $53.64, suggests a one-year upside of ~26%. (See VRM stock analysis at TipRanks) Tempur Sealy (TPX) From automotive, we’ll shift gears, slow down, and take a look at bedding. You probably don’t think much about your bed, mattress, or your pillow, but taken together, they’re big business. Tempur Sealy, which owns the well-known Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and Sealy brands of bedding products, is a leader in the industry. Last year, the company saw its top—line revenue grow 18%, from $3.11 to $3.68 billion. Over the past 12 months, TPX shares have gained an impressive 155%, more than doubling in value. While the company did see a short-lived dip in sales during the corona crisis, business has rebounded since and each of the last three quarters has exceeded $1 billion at the top line. In April, TPX reported Q1 earnings, showing a 27% year-over-year increase in total revenue, along with EPS of 62 cents. The EPS number, while down sequentially from Q4, was up 121% year-over-year. The company reported a substantial yoy increase in net cash from operations, from $15 million to $86.3 million. We’re looking at a solid company, with a firm foundation, aspects sure to attract an investor interested in diversity and returns. Dalio’s firm bought 199,649 shares of TPX in Q1. This was a new position for Bridgewater, but a substantial one; at the current share price, it is worth $7.24 million. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler's 5-star analyst Peter Keith, who underscores the soundness of TPX investment. “TPX's competitive positioning remains at an all-time high, the bedding industry has never been healthier, the consumer is in excellent shape, and International should show sequential improvement in trends into 2022. While supply chain constraints have resulted in some disruption, TPX expects headwinds to moderate substantially by the end of Q2,” Keith opined. To this end, Keith rates TPX an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and gives it a price target of $50, suggesting a one-year upside of ~40%. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here) Wall Street clearly agrees with Keith here, as the stock’s 8 reviews on file include 6 to Buy and just 2 to Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $35.83 and the $46 average price target implies a 28% upside from that level. (See TPX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nvidia sets 4-for-1 stock split, shares rise

    The company's stock, which was last up at over $600 in premarket trading, has gained nearly 12% this year after its value more than doubled in 2020. Stock splits can potentially attract retail investors who make small trades. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia said stock holders of record on July 21 would receive dividend of three additional shares after the close of trading on July 19, with the stock trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning July 20.

  • Alabama overturns decades-old ban on yoga in schools

    Yoga, banned in Alabama public schools since 1993, can be taught again - but with some restrictions.

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • McConnell Comes Out Against Jan. 6 Commission

    Samuel Corum/GettyAfter telling reporters he was undecided on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appears to have made up his mind less than 24 hours later—he will oppose an independent commission examining what happened on Jan. 6.The top Senate Republican may have castigated Donald Trump for his role in fomenting the Capitol insurrection, but on Wednesday, McConnell said he couldn’t support the bipartisan House bill creating the commission, which is expected to pass out of the House on Wednesday with some GOP support.“After careful consideration,” McConnell said from the Senate floor, “I’ve made the decision to oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the 6th.”The day before, McConnell said he was weighing the proposal and wanted to read the “fine print.” That was a marked contrast from his House counterpart, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who came out swinging against the commission even though he’d deputized one of his own members to negotiate with Democrats about the parameters of a commission.McConnell’s opposition makes the prospect of 10 Republicans voting for the legislation—the number required for passage in the evenly split chamber—even more daunting. Some GOP senators are on board with the idea of a Jan. 6 commission, but many others are opposed or have left themselves room to follow the GOP leader’s lead.While McConnell called the bill creating the commission “slanted and unbalanced,” the proposal would actually establish a panel equally divided between Democrats and Republicans—five for each side. It would grant subpoena power to the commission, but only if the Democrat-appointed chair and the Republican-appointed vice chair agreed, or if a majority of the commission voted to issue a subpoena.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Biden administration closes two ICE facilities after allegations of abuse

    DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the closings mark an important first step in "lasting improvements to our civil immigration detention system."

  • Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford eager to scare up another Halloween get-together

    The Rams having an early game on Halloween this season will allow quarterback Matthew Stafford continue a tradition.

  • Politics latest news: Australia-UK trade deal is 'not a threat', Boris Johnson says amid Cabinet row

    Boris Johnson told to cut farmers' red tape to offset 'damage' from Australia trade deal 'Quite a few' countries on cusp of green list, says Boris Johnson Fraser Nelson: Boris is fighting a lonely battle against his own officials to reopen Britain Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia Coronavirus latest news: New 'triple mutant' variant under investigation in Yorkshire Boris Johnson has said that zero tariff, zero quota trade deals should not be seen as "threats" amid an ongoing Cabinet row over a potential deal with Australia. Asked about the prospective agreement on Friday, the Prime Minister said he wanted the UK to "see these new openings not as threats but as opportunities" as he praised the benefits of free trade. "I do think that free trade deals present a fantastic opportunity for our farmers, for businesses of all kinds, and for manufacturers," he said. Downing Street said on Friday that "negotiations are still ongoing" after a Cabinet row took hold, despite several reports claiming ministers on Thursday had resolved their differences. Ministers are split between free traders pushing for full liberalisation to boost the flow of goods and sceptics who are concerned about cheap Australian meat imports impacting British farms. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will today speak to Australian trade minister Dan Tehan as they race to seal the terms of a free trade deal within three weeks. However, Stormont's incoming DUP leader warned that the deal would damage Northern Ireland's beef and sheep trade and said the prospect of such an agreement posed a "high level of risk" to farmers across the UK. Edwin Poots, Northern Ireland's agriculture minister who will take over as DUP leader from Arlene Foster, outlined his concerns in a letter to the UK's Environment Secretary George Eustice, in which he expressed his "strong opposition".

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Andrew Brown Jr.'s family to file civil rights lawsuit against deputies, lawyer says: What we know

    The family of Andrew Brown Jr. plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the deputies involved in the fatal shooting.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.