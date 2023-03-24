Ford Confirms New "Project T3" Electric Pickup, Will Be Built at Tennessee Plant

Ford

Ford announced Friday it will build its next electric truck, codenamed Project T3, at the company's newly assembled BlueOval City campus in Tennessee starting in 2025.

Shown above, a sketch of the Ford F-150 Lightning.

There's no word at this time on what Project T3 will look like, how much power it will have, or where it will slot into Ford's lineup. Ford hasn't shown as much as a sketch.

“Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America’s truck," CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. "We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability."

"T3" in Project T3 stands for "Trust The Truck," a nickname from engineers that stuck during development. According to Ford, the goal with this pickup is to create something "people can trust in the digital age." To that end, the company is making a product that's "fully updatable, constantly improving, and supports towing, hauling, exportable power and endless new innovations owners will want."

The T3's assembly plant is being developed in conjunction with the truck itself, reducing the plant's footprint by 30 percent versus a traditional assembly plant while delivering a higher production capacity, says Ford. The BlueOval campus also houses a battery production facility, meaning batteries for the T3 will only have to travel 30 minutes to go from the end of their assembly line into the truck. Sounds efficient.

