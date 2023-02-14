Net zero costs 1,300 Ford jobs in UK

Ford E-Transit vans are displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for January. The consumer price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates eight times in the past year in an attempt to cool the economy and bring down inflation. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) - Marta Lavandier/AP

Ford is to cut 1,300 jobs in the UK over the next three years as it shifts production towards electric vehicles.

The carmaker is shifting its model line-up to battery-only in Europe by 2035 and has said the lower complexity of electric cars meant it could cut staff from its product development teams.

Most UK cuts will be at its research centre in Dunton, Essex, where Ford designs vans. The layoffs in the UK are equivalent to a fifth of its workforce in the area.

In total, 3,800 jobs across Europe will be cut, with the deepest cuts – 2,300 – felt in Germany, where Ford has a larger presence. Those cuts amount to one in nine jobs across the continent.

The global carmaker said 2,800 engineering roles will be axed by 2025, and around 1,000 jobs in its administrative, marketing, sales and distribution teams across Europe are set to go.

Martin Sander, head of Ford Germany said: “There is significantly less work to be done on drivetrains moving out of combustion engines. We are moving into a world with less global platforms where less engineering work is necessary. This is why we have to make the adjustments.”

Tim Slatter, chairman of Ford of Britain also blamed “a pretty difficult economic situation” and uncertain outlook across Europe.

The company is battling high energy costs and more expensive borrowing as rates rise, he said.

Ford is shifting from models like the Fiesta and Focus, which are popular but offer limited profits, and into SUV-style models and electric cars, which offer better returns.

Ford aims for all cars sold in Europe to be electric by 2030, although the Mustang Mach-E is the only all-electric passenger car available to European customers so far. The company plans seven new electric vehicles to be launched by 2024. By 2035, its line of vans will be electric.

Ford in the UK has been declining as a manufacturing force for decades. The last British-made Fiesta, rolled off the Dagenham production line in 2002, ending 71 years of car production in the UK and signalling the beginning of a slow erosion of jobs.

In 2020 its engine plant at Bridgend in Wales closed after 40 years. Ford makes diesel engines in Dagenham, a job which has a limited lifespan as countries plan to phase out combustion engines.

Its Halewood factory on Merseyside, however, is safe from cuts after receiving £125m of investment last year to help switch it from making gearboxes for petrol and diesel vehicles to producing electric drivetrain units. The decision to convert the factory was backed by £30m of government funding.

Separately on Tuesday, a German court dismissed a case led by Greenpeace to force Volkswagen to slash its emissions further.

Greenpeace argued that Europe’s biggest car maker was encroaching on the public’s freedoms by continuing to produce polluting cars and demanded a stop to making petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Volkswagen said civil lawsuits were not the correct way to decide climate change policy. The car maker faces another lawsuit backed by Greenpeace later this month from a farmer who argues that his earnings and land are threatened by climate change.