Ford, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 16 through 23, including a Ford recall involving 2,925,968 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Cadillac

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2022 Cadillac XT5, XT6, and GMC Acadia vehicles. The left-rear suspension toe link may have been tightened improperly, which could result in a loose or separated toe link. 736 units are affected. Read more

Dodge

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2018-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles. A malfunction in the antilock-brake system (ABS) module may illuminate the brake lights, and allow the vehicle to start and shift out of Park without the brake pedal being applied. 270,904 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain four-door 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles. The passenger-side rear door may be opened from inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the "ON" position. 53,103 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling one 2021 F-150 vehicle. A single vehicle may have been assembled without a fuel tank front attachment resulting in an unsecured fuel tank attachment strap. One unit is affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Transit vehicles. The Instrument Panel Cluster may not properly illuminate telltales or gauges and the speedometer and tachometer pointers. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 101, "Control and Displays," and 102, "Trans Shift Lever Seq/Starter Interlock/Trans Braking Effect," and 105, "Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems," and 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 30,244 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The high voltage battery main contactors may overheat. 48,924 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles. The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. 2,925,968 units are affected. Read more

GMC

Honda

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak. 112,060 units are affected. Read more

Jeep

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2014-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2014-2019 Ram 1500 vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. A high pressure fuel pump (HPFP) failure may introduce internal debris into the fuel system, potentially resulting in fuel starvation. 138,645 units are affected. Read more

Lamborghini

Lamborghini (Automobili Lamborghini) is recalling certain 2022 Huracan EVO and STO vehicles. The exterior driver-side door handle may not be assembled properly, which can prevent the opening of the driver-side door from the outside. 21 units are affected. Read more

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Taycan vehicles. A software error could cause the center screen (including rearview camera image) and the touch control panel remain to black directly after the ignition is activated. Also, the Real-Top-View (including rearview camera image) could display a flickering image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 12,490 units are affected. Read more

RAM

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Ram 1500, 2500 pickup trucks, and 3500 Cab Chassis vehicles with GVWR less than 10,000 lbs. The radio software may prevent the rearview image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 117,759 units are affected. Read more

