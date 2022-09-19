Ford Drops After Carmaker Warns on Higher Supply Costs

Keith Naughton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. fell more than 5% in postmarket trading after the automaker said supply costs are running $1 billion above expectations in the current quarter, a sign of inflationary pressures rippling through the economy.

The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance but signaled shortages of key parts will keep its inventory of half-completed vehicles elevated. Ford faces unexpectedly high supply-chain expenses, it said in a statement Monday.

Its shares fell 5.4% to $14.12 as of 4:44 p.m. after regular trading in New York. The stock declined 28% this year through Monday’s close.

Ford now anticipates that the number of partially built vehicles -- which it described as “largely high-margin trucks and SUVs” -- will stand at around 40,000 to 45,000 as of the end of the third quarter. It expressed confidence that it could complete and sell those vehicles by the end of the year.

The company projected on a preliminary basis adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion in the three months ending Sept. 30. It will announce final third quarter results next month. For the full year, it expects to earn $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, unchanged from its previous forecast.

