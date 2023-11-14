Ford Escort RS Turbo fraudsters used false plates and photos

False plates and photographs were used to increase the insurance value of the cars

Two men who took part in an elaborate insurance fraud scam involving high-value classic cars have been jailed.

The pair were part of a gang that made more than £225,000 in insurance payouts across eight years by claiming 21 vehicles had been stolen.

In reality though, all the classic 1980s Ford Escort Turbos, and similar, had been sold or scrapped, Warwick Crown Court was told.

Jason Sallis, 52, was jailed for three years and Amandeep Gill for 32 months.

They were part of a 19-strong gang to be convicted of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

The defendants used altered photographs and false plates on genuine high value vehicles, to give the impression the cars were in good condition, Warwickshire Police said.

Fake sales invoices and fraudulent MOT certificates were used to agree a high-value insurance policy, before the scammers then submitted bogus theft reports, the force said.

Among those with "significant" prison terms were Sallis, of Bondvil Street, Coventry, who was sentenced on 27 October of eight counts of fraud.

Gill, of Corison Close, Warwick, was sentenced the previous day for conspiracy to commit fraud.

Armandeep Gill (left) and Jason Sallis were both convicted and sentenced at Warwick Crown Court

The claims equalling between £10,000 and £25,000 were submitted between 2009 and 2017.

Det Con Alison Roberts said: "This was an elaborate scheme and for those eight years, those involved were enjoying pay outs courtesy of everyone who pays for car insurance.

"It is a shame that law-abiding citizens have to pay out more on their insurance premiums because the likes of Sallis, Gill and their associates were willing to work together to create fictitious claims."

