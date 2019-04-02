The Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid Makes More Power Than the Explorer ST

From Car and Driver

Ford has introduced a plug-in hybrid version of the Explorer SUV, but it's only for the European market for now.

Its combination of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 and an electric motor makes a combined 444 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque.

The Explorer PHEV's claimed all-electric driving range measures 25 miles by European testing measures.

Ford's aggressive move towards electrification means it is set to produce different types of electric powertrains within the same vehicle line. So while we've already told you about the company's plans for a hybrid version of the 2020 Explorer, the company has also unveiled a plug-in version that will be sold in Europe.

The PHEV is set to become the most powerful Explorer of them all, using a combination of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Ecoboost V-6 in 345-horsepower tune and a 99-hp electric motor to give a total system output of 444 horsepower and a mighty 620 lb-ft of torque. That's even more than the forthcoming 400-hp Explorer ST, although we suspect the PHEV's pudgier power-to-weight ratio-Ford claims the hybrid gear adds around 440 lbs-will mean it won't be as fleet of foot. As with other Explorers, the PHEV will use Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission and will only be available with all-wheel drive. Ford claims a 5500lb [2500kg] towing capacity.

The Explorer PHEV will use a 13.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack under the rear cargo floor that will be replenished from a charging port positioned on the left fender. Pure electric range is set to be a relatively modest 25 miles under the optimistic European WLTP testing methodology. It will be the only powertrain to be offered in the Explorer for the European market, and although Ford hasn't given any pricing details, a spokesman confirmed to C/D it will carry a price tag "appropriate for the level of performance." Two trim levels will be offered -Platinum and S-Line-with standard equipment set to include heated and cooled power front seats, power-folding third-row seats, a wireless charging pad, and a 14-speaker audio system.

Although the Explorer PHEV will be built in Chicago alongside North American cars, there are no plans to sell the plug-in in the U.S., where our regular hybrid version is reckoned to be sufficiently electric. The related Lincoln Avaitor with its PHEV Grand Touring trim and the new 2020 Ford Escape PHEV will have to carry Ford's plug-in hybrid mantle in the U.S. for now. The Explorer PHEV's 25-mile EV range corresponds to the minimum required to earn tax breaks in some European countries, and other countries are planning to introduce urban zero emissions zones which will effectively ban conventionally engined cars. The PHEV will also only be offered in left-hand drive, meaning that the UK and Republic of Ireland will be denied it.

The Explorer PHEV will also be forbidden fruit for us Americans according to Ford's current plan. But of course, if demand for plug-ins does increase sufficiently in the States, Ford will already have a powertrain ready to go.

